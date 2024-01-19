Chinese Bad-Debt Manager Huarong Downgraded to Junk by Moody’s

(Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of the country’s largest state-owned bad-debt managers, has been downgraded to junk territory by Moody’s Investors Service Inc., which cited the property crisis’ impact on the company’s profitability.

The company, whose former chairman was executed in 2021 after being convicted of taking nearly $250 million of bribes, saw its long-term rating lowered one notch to Ba1. The ratings firm also changed the outlook to negative from stable, saying the persistent strain on China’s ailing property market and slowing economic growth pressure Huarong AMC’s asset quality and capital position.

In early 2023, Chinese financial regulators tapped Huarong AMC as one of a few bad-debt managers that may offer possible lifelines for the property sector that’s undergoing a debt crisis. But some of the bad-debt managers already have significant real estate-sector exposure that could hurt their bottom line.

Huarong AMC’s asset quality will continue to be strained by its exposure to property developers via its acquisition-and-restructuring distressed asset management business, Moody’s said.

The company will likely maintain a large amount of credit lines from commercial banks over the next 12 to 18 months, the ratings firm said.

Moody’s step follows its downgrade last year of Huarong AMC’s offshore financing vehicles’ senior unsecured debt to a junk rating. Huarong AMC still has an investment-grade rating with Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings.

Huarong is one of the four state-controlled entities set up by China’s government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with bad debt. But the quartet later expanded beyond their original mandate, creating a labyrinth of subsidiaries to engage in other financial businesses and borrow billions from the bond market.

