U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,020.75
    +19.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,580.00
    +146.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,938.75
    +48.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.60
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.94
    +0.68 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.50
    -11.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3060
    +0.6050 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,791.97
    +257.12 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.32
    -14.07 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Chinese Banks Court Crypto Firms in Hong Kong After Mainland Ban

Kiuyan Wong, Sarah Zheng, Annabelle Droulers and Jane Zhang
·7 min read
Chinese Banks Court Crypto Firms in Hong Kong After Mainland Ban

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto firms rushing into Hong Kong after the city opened its doors to the battered sector are finding a surprising source of potential support: China’s state-owned banks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese banks have been directly reaching out to crypto businesses over the past few months, adding to signs that the city’s push to become a major digital asset center has backing from Beijing, even though trading of crypto has been banned on the mainland for well over a year.

The Hong Kong arms of Bank of Communications Co., Bank of China Ltd. and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank have either started offering banking services to local crypto firms or have made inquiries to the field, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named discussing internal information. On at least one occasion, sales representatives from one Chinese bank even visited the office of a crypto company to pitch its services, said one person.

The olive branch is notable as the sector has been shunned by major banks and faced difficulties in securing normal banking services, such as opening an account to pay staff and vendors. It’s also an opportune time, with the lenders filling a void after the failures of US tech banks Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp. and Signature Bank.

The push by Chinese lenders “means a lot to us because it’s something you’d never expect at this point, even around the globe,” said Sung Min Cho, founder and chief executive of beoble, a provider of a messaging system for decentralized applications. “A cryptocurrency account at a tradfi bank is something groundbreaking.”

A top executive at a branch of a major Chinese bank in Hong Kong, who asked not be named discussing private information, said the crypto push, the apparent green-light from Beijing and the uncertain local lending situation has offered an opportunity to explore the market. Chinese officials have also been seen mingling at the city’s digital asset events, exchanging contact details and asking for reports, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Bank of China, Bocom and Shanghai Pudong didn’t respond to requests for a comment.

Hong Kong’s Crypto Hub Ambitions Win Beijing’s Quiet Backing (1)

Not Easy

Banking for crypto businesses has never been easy. Its anonymous nature has been a major red flag for traditional banks, where know-your-client procedures are standard for compliance. Digital asset firms have been forced to find various workarounds to meet operational banking needs, according to Hong Kong-based crypto firms ranging from startups to regulated entities, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity.

It can easily take three months for crypto-focused companies to secure a corporate bank account, compared to one month for non-crypto firms. This means firms often try out more than a dozen lenders, including niche choices such as Indian or Japanese banks, or virtual banks like ZA Bank Ltd. Even with an account, banks often flag transactions related to digital asset firms and can suddenly suspend accounts after an initial warning call.

For those dealing in crypto tokens, it’s even harder. Almost no traditional banks offer help to transfer tokens to fiat currencies as a regular service, so many had turned to crypto-friendly banks abroad such as Signature or alternatives in Switzerland and the Middle East. Signature’s payments network real time crypto network was still operational even after the lender was put into receivership, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Those without bank accounts need to be even more creative. That can mean setting up a separate Hong Kong company without a crypto link to apply for bank accounts for payroll purposes, or by outsourcing human resources and payroll to a third party. To cash out tokens, some have turned to over-the-counter crypto exchanges such as OSL and Hashkey, the only two licensed in Hong Kong, or used physical crypto money exchanger counters in the city.

“It would be great if local banks could start some trial program to support crypto firms and more professional service providers that understand our native environment,” said Dominic Law, chief Metaverse officer of Neopets Metaverse, a game backed by Chinese firm NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. “The business landscape would certainly be more welcoming and easier to support more startups to develop in this field.”

ZA Bank, a Hong Kong virtual bank, said its a “Web3 friendly” lender and is open to digital asset firms who pass regulatory and internal requirements, according to Devon Sin, its alternate chief executive officer. It last year opened a pilot program for express business account openings, he said in a statement.

Global crypto firms scrambled to move funds away after the US banking crisis, with local companies such as crypto hedge fund MaiCapital — which held funds with Signature — urgently sought to open bank accounts in Hong Kong. Hex Trust, a local startup that offers custody services for crypto assets, told its investors after the SVB crisis that the firm made a prescient decision in January to convert the “vast majority” of holdings in USD Coin, a stablecoin, into US dollars and to move those funds to an unidentified Hong Kong bank.

Jack Chou, founder of the blockchain technology company CNHC Group, is one founder who’s seeking to establish in Hong Kong in the aftermath of the collapse of the crypto friendly banks in the US. The firm, which offers an offshore Chinese yuan-pegged stablecoin, was able to recover about $10 million of its more than $12 million deposits in SVB, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. A majority of that was transferred to an offshore bank account in China’s Hainan’s pilot free trade zone and a small portion to DBS in Singapore.

Chou and his business partner have traveled to the city five times since Hong Kong announced its new crypto push last year and plan to visit again in April. “Opening bank accounts is one of the top priorities,” Chou said.

So far Chou has approached DBS Hong Kong, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Hang Seng Bank but there was not much progress. “Crypto is still sensitive,” the banks told him.

“That’s the conflict. On the one hand the government is pushing the development of the industry, on the other hand, the city’s banking system does not offer us any services,” Chou said.

Policy Shift

Still, the general feeling is that Hong Kong banks are more open to crypto firms than they were a few years ago, but that there is yet to be a big shift since background KYC and anti-money laundering rules remain a mainstay in the finance world. Rather, there is a sense that banks are more open to engagement when sales are quiet, including enabling bank accounts after previous attempts failed.

The city’s banking regulator issued a detailed guide in January 2022, asking banks to conduct appropriate money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessments when they make banking relationships with virtual asset service providers.

“From the perspective of prudential supervision, the HKMA does not currently intend to prohibit AIs from incurring financial exposures to VAs, such as through investment in VAs, lending against VAs as collateral, or allowing their customers to use credit cards or other payment services to acquire VAs.” — HKMA, Jan. 2022

A spokesperson for the The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said the authority has a dedicated team that follows up on inquiries from the business community, including the virtual asset industry, regarding bank account opening and maintenance matters.

Banks in Hong Kong are well-positioned to tap into the capital inflows following the banking failures in the US, said Sean Lee, the Hong Kong-based co-founder and executive director of the decentralized wallet startup Odsy Network. While many Asian companies banked with tech-friendly US banks in the past, this is unlikely to be the case going forward due to regulatory concerns.

“Hong Kong will benefit tremendously,” he said. “But questions remain whether the geopolitical climate will deter non-Asian projects to bank with Chinese banks.”

--With assistance from Zheping Huang and Zheng Li.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Switzerland’s attractiveness as a business hub has been falling since 2013

    The collapse of Credit Suisse and its regulator-orchestrated purchase by UBS has many questioning Switzerland’s future as a global financial capital. But two recent reports suggest the country in fact has been losing its edge as a center for international business for at least the past decade.

  • Silicon Valley Bank bought by rival amid banking turmoil - latest updates

    A buyer has been found for Silicon Valley Bank, the troubled US regional lender which sparked global turmoil in the banking sector following its sudden collapse earlier this month.

  • Vietnam’s VPBank Sells $1.5 Billion Stake to Japan’s SMFG Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Prosperity JSC Bank sold a 15% stake to Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. for about $1.5 billion, marking the end of a years-long sale process.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateThe Hanoi-based lender, known as VPBank sold the stake to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Co

  • Big tech and the pursuit of AI dominance

    The tech giants are going all in on artificial intelligence. Each is doing it its own way

  • Saudi National Bank Chairman Resigns After Credit Suisse Comment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder whose comments recently helped spark a slump in the Swiss lender’s shares, has resigned. He will be replaced by Saudi National Bank Chief Executive Officer Saeed Moha

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and loans of SV

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • First Citizens Acquires Much of Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    First Citizens Bancshares is buying big pieces of Silicon Valley Bank more than two weeks after the lender’s collapse sent tremors through the banking system.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Loss

    Five months after buying Twitter for $44 billion, the billionaire estimates that the platform is worth just $20 billion.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • First Citizens to Buy Silicon Valley Bank: Bloomberg

    Raleigh, N.C.-based First Citizens is the 30th largest bank in the U.S., with $109 billion in assets, and recently completed an acquisition of New York-based commercial lender CIT.

  • Feds may throw struggling First Republic Bank a lifeline by expanding emergency lending program

    Federal authorities are reportedly considering an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program to help banks like First Republic Bank shore up their balance sheet.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Lululemon, Intel, Carnival, Micron, Walgreens, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    BioNTech, Carnival, Lululemon, McCormick, Micron, and Walgreens Boots Alliance report this week. Plus, banking regulator testimony, housing data, and consumer confidence.