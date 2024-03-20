Chinese Banks Hold Lending Rates as PBOC Refrains From Easing

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks maintained their benchmark lending rates on Wednesday, following the central bank’s recent decision to stand pat on monetary policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The one-year loan prime rate was held at 3.45%, in line with almost all of the 22 forecasts from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was kept at 3.95%, according to data from the People’s Bank of China, also as expected.

China is struggling to revive borrowing demand as the property market keeps slumping and consumer confidence remains near a record low. Loans grew at the slowest pace on record in February, underscoring the limited effect that monetary and fiscal easing has had so far.

The loan rates are based on the interest rates that 20 banks offer their best customers, and are published by the PBOC monthly. They are quoted as a spread over the central bank’s one-year policy rate, or the medium-term lending facility.

The PBOC kept that rate unchanged again last week, and drained cash from the banking system for the first time since November 2022 via the MLF. Analysts said the move was to avoid too much cash circulating within the financial system without flowing into the real economy.

While the central bank is expected to cut interest rates and lower banks’ required cash reserves later this year, the latest economic data published this week showed that the country’s industrial sector and investment recorded a solid start to the year. That may dent the urgency for policymakers to step up stimulus.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.