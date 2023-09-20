China Watchers Expect Easing After Banks Hold Lending Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged on Wednesday, although analysts expect there could still be easing on the cards in coming months to bolster the economy’s recovery.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The one-year loan prime rate was held at 3.45%, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China, in line with most forecasts. The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was kept steady at 4.2%.

The LPRs are based on the interest rates that 18 banks offer their best customers, and are published by the PBOC monthly. They are quoted as a spread over the central bank’s one-year policy rate, or the medium-term lending facility rate, which was kept unchanged last week.

Although the economy has shown some signs of stabilizing, the recovery remains fragile, given an ongoing slump in the housing market. That will keep pressure on policymakers to support growth, through possibly more monetary or fiscal stimulus.

“We see chance for further relaxation and stimulus measures in the month ahead,” said Wee Khoon Chong, a senior market strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in Hong Kong. “We don’t rule out a rate cut, but for choice, we see fiscal expansion to have greater impact than rate cut.”

Chinese shares opened lower after the PBOC announcement, with the mainland’s benchmark CSI300 Index slipping 0.3% as of 9:47 a.m. local time and Chinese stocks in Hong Kong losing 0.6%. The yield on 10-year government bonds was little changed at 2.68%.

The PBOC may be waiting to see the economic effects of its previous easing measures, including policy interest rate cuts in August and a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio for banks last week.

Policymakers are also wary of putting further downward pressure on the yuan ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s next rate decision, which is expected later Wednesday. The widening rate gap between China and the US has fueled capital outflows, driving the yuan down.

Story continues

What Bloomberg Economics Says

This amounts to a pause in the easing cycle, not the end of it. We expect the PBOC to lower its one-year rate by another 20 basis points by year-end. This should prompt banks to trim their lending rates — giving monetary policy more traction.

Eric Zhu, China economist

For the full report, click here

Chinese state media still see scope for more easing. The Securities Times cited analysts in a front-page report on Wednesday saying there’s room for the PBOC to further cut the RRR for banks and lower interest rates this year to shore up the country’s economy.

Chinese banks have seen their profit margins coming under increasing pressure as they heed the government’s call to step up support for the economy. The PBOC has been guiding banks to lower the rates on existing mortgages as part of efforts to help the beleaguered property market.

“It is important to protect their net interest margins,” said Zhaopeng Xing, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. He expects the PBOC to trim its one-year policy rate “in the next few months.”

--With assistance from Iris Ouyang and Qizi Sun.

(Updates with comments from economists)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.