Chinese Banks Maintain Lending Rates After PBOC Policy Rate Hold

(Bloomberg) -- China’s commercial lenders held their benchmark lending rates steady on Monday, in line with the central bank’s decision to maintain policy rates amid concerns over pressures on the yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The one-year loan prime rate was held at 3.45%, matching the consensus forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was also kept at 4.2% as projected, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

The steady rates underscore Beijing’s reluctance to flood the economy with monetary stimulus. They also illustrate the desire to ensure the existing amount of credit is used efficiently, since fast-growing money supply has yet to translate into a significant improvement in actual borrowing.

While cutting rates can boost dwindling confidence, Beijing has to balance any easing with the need to guardrail the nation’s massive banking system and safeguard the yuan.

The LPRs are based on the interest rates that 20 banks offer their best customers. They are quoted as a spread over the central bank’s one-year policy rate, or the medium-term lending facility rate, which which was kept unchanged at 2.5% last week. The PBOC, which publishes the LPRs monthly, is seen as having significant sway over them.

Investors have so far been underwhelmed by Beijing’s policies to keep economic momentum going. Official data released last week failed to shake off several of the concerns most persistently weighing on the world’s second-largest economy. While China hit its roughly 5% growth target last year, it’s recording its worst deflationary streak since the Asian Financial Crisis. Home prices fell last month by the most since 2015, underscoring the scale of the real estate crash.

Story continues

China’s top leaders have said at recent policy meetings that they will maintain supportive monetary policy next year. Economists expect that to translate into moderate cuts to PBOC policy interest rates and trims to the amount of money banks must hold, known as the reserve requirement ratio, as soon as in the first quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.