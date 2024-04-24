Chinese business lobby hits back at EU ‘dawn raid’ on security equipment supplier
The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU has attacked what it called a “dawn raid” by European authorities on a Chinese security equipment
After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.
JPMorgan's CEO is concerned the US economy could be in for a repeat of the stagflation that hampered the country during the 1970s.
Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.
Inflation in Iran makes Britain’s cost of living crisis look like a picnic.
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has ordered employees to leave their political opinions at home after sacking "disruptive" protesting employees.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Elon Musk said an Australian senator should be jailed and suggested the country's gun laws were meant to stop resistance against its "fascist government", escalating his battle over a court order to remove video posts of a bishop being stabbed. After Australia's federal court told Musk's platform X to temporarily stop showing video of a knife attack on an Assyrian bishop during a church service in Sydney a week earlier, Musk accused the country's leaders of trying to censor the internet, prompting an outpouring of condemnation from lawmakers. One senator, Jacqui Lambie, deleted her X account to protest publication of the footage and called for other politicians to do the same, saying Musk had "no social conscience or conscience whatsoever".
Lockheed Martin said its investing at maximum capacity to work through a $159 billion backlog of orders for missiles, air-defense systems and space hardware, driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as efforts to tackle China’s expanding military. Sales and profit at the world’s biggest military contractor beat analysts’ expectations in the quarter ended Mar. 31. The industry outlook has been strengthened by the recent passing of a Pentagon budget and impending approval of extra spending on Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled support for Starbucks in the coffee chain's challenge to a judicial order requiring it to rehire seven employees at a Memphis cafe who were fired as they pursued unionization. The justices heard arguments in the Seattle-based company's appeal of a lower court's approval of an injunction sought by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ordering reinstatement of the workers. The case could make it harder to quickly halt labor practices challenged as unfair under federal law while the NLRB resolves complaints.
(Bloomberg) -- A red brick building with a grey cooling tower in Malmo’s northern harbor has become a symbol of Sweden’s preparations for an uncertain future.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingThe mothballed pow
The law would give the president to act against some companies controlled by countries the U.S. has labeled “foreign adversaries.”