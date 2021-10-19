U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Chinese Business School CKGSB Holds Graduation for 1600 Students in a Three-city Ceremony across China

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) simultaneously held the first graduation ceremony in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, both online and offline, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with a record-breaking number of graduates in attendance. 1568 MBA, EMBA and Business Scholars Program graduates from 2020 and 2021 attended. Due to the disruptions caused by lockdown measures, the 2020 graduation ceremony was cancelled. Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization at CKGSB, Xiang Bing and 26 professors attended this momentous event.

Dean Xiang sent his wishes to graduates through video saying, "Congratulations to all graduates! I deeply believe that you, our business elites in China, should and could integrate the knowledge, values and vision you acquired here in your path ahead to create economic and social advancement for the greater good."

As a research-driven business school, CKGSB values students' ability to run in-depth and applicable research. At the ceremony, CKGSB Professor of Operations Management Li Lede (Lode) announced the 2020 & 2021 outstanding dissertation award winners. Professor of Finance Huang Chunyan (Jennifer), Associate Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance Li Haitao, Associate Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance Ouyang Hui, Associate Dean and Professor of Human Resource Management and Economics Wang Yijiang and Professor of Marketing Zhu Rui (Juliet) granted awards to winners and certificates to Dean's List graduates.

Graduate representatives from the school's Business Scholars Program, Executive MBA program and MBA program expressed their gratitude to the school and shared their stories with their fellow classmates during their speech. Shen Guojun, Founder and Chairman of Yintai Group, Ni Da, General Manager of the CH New Energy, and Zhao Zizhou, Founder of AIATOR all gave speeches and shared their experiences of how CKGSB has helped them develop their careers and companies.

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is the first choice for management education among China's established business leaders and entrepreneurs shaping the future. CKGSB is also the preferred institution for academics returning to China from globally-leading business schools. Since its establishment in November 2002 as China's first privately-funded and research-driven business school, it has cultivated transformative business leaders with a global vision, social responsibility, innovative mindset and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-business-school-ckgsb-holds-graduation-for-1600-students-in-a-three-city-ceremony-across-china-301403130.html

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

