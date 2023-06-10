Chinese car makers hold talks with UK officials about manufacturing in Britain

Employees assemble a JaguarÂ E-PaceÂ compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) on the production line at the second phase of the CheryÂ JaguarÂ Land Rover Automotive Co. plant in Changshu, China, on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Jaguar Land Rover is planning to build an electric vehicle in China as the iconic British manufacturer steps up its game in a fast-growing market where other luxury marques from Audi to Mercedes-Benz are plowing money to gain leadership. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Chinese car makers including Chery have held talks with UK officials about manufacturing in Britain in a potential boost for the country’s under-pressure auto industry.

Talks are understood to be at an early stage. However, they could lay the groundwork for potential investment in the future.

Chery, which is planning to sell cars in Britain from next year, is among those thought to be interested in local manufacturing of some sort. The company already has an inverse relationship where it makes Land Rovers and Jaguar cars in China as part of a joint venture.

Possible investment in British manufacturing could take the form of partnering with European car companies to make vehicles from Chinese designs or outsourcing the assembly to British or European factories, according to one person familiar with the discussions.

Another possibility is the building of full-blown plants in Europe or the UK.

Investment would be a significant boost for Britain’s car industry. Manufacturing has been shrinking after Honda shut its plan in Swindon in 2021 and Vauxhall owner Stellantis switched production from cars to vans last year.

Honda’s effective withdrawal from European manufacturing and the slow pace of electrification by other brands is seen as an opportunity by Chinese manufacturers, many of which have a relative head start in the electric vehicle market.

A raft of Chinese brands are expected to enter the UK car market over the next 18 months and manufacturers hope to quickly seize market share just as Japanese carmakers did in Britain in the 1980s.

Companies are exploring local manufacturing options as the cost of assembly in China climbs as a result of rising living standards across the country.

Where car plants are placed will depend on what deals, subsidies and other inducements are made available by European nations. High electricity prices in Britain for manufacturers are thought to be a barrier.

However, Britain is still seen as an attractive choice thanks to the growing supply of green energy, the huge potential for offshore wind and the fact it is Europe’s second largest car market after Germany.

Chinese manufacturers are looking overseas as the domestic market becomes saturated. Local car prices are falling as the pandemic-era boom in demand for vehicles comes to an end, leaving the market oversupplied.

A government spokesperson said: “The Government is determined to ensure the UK remains one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing and regularly engages with automotive companies to secure investment into the UK.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.