U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.50
    +25.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,809.00
    +202.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,523.25
    +81.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    +16.70 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.34
    +0.62 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    +0.51 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1030
    +0.1930 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,645.53
    -1,291.43 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.24
    -66.51 (-5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.64
    +56.44 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Chinese crackdown on tech giants threatens its cloud market growth

Kate Park
·2 min read

As Chinese tech companies come under regulatory scrutiny at home, concerns and pressures are escalating among investors and domestic tech companies including China’s four big cloud companies, BATH (Baidu AI, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud), according to an analyst report.

Despite a series of antitrust and internet-related regulation crackdowns, the four leading cloud companies have been growing steadily. As the current scrutiny is not particularly focused on the cloud sector and the demand for digital transformation, artificial intelligence and smart industries remains firm, China’s cloud infrastructure market size mounted to $6.6 billion, which is an increase of 54% compared with the previous year, in the second quarter of 2021.

Nonetheless, share prices of three of them--Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent-- have fallen between 18% and 30% over the last 6 month, which could make investors cautious on betting on the Chinese tech companies.

“Chinese tech companies could always rely on their local market, especially when access to lucrative Western markets was blocked. But increasing domestic regulatory pressures over the past nine months have been a frustrating headwind for those companies that have seen their cloud businesses grow significantly over the past years,” said Canalys Vice President Alex Smith.

Tencent’s WeChat suspends new user registration in China to comply with ‘relevant laws and regulations’

The four big cloud titans dominate the Chinese cloud market, accounting for 80% of total cloud spending. Alibaba Cloud maintained its frontrunner status with a 33.8% market share, in the second quarter of this year. Huawei, which had 19.3% of China’s market size in 2Q21, is the one that has avoided regulatory measures so far.

“Huawei is an infrastructure and device company that also happens to have developed a strong cloud business. When it comes to cloud infrastructure, we focus on the BATH companies, not just BAT. Huawei is in a strong position to drive growth, particularly in the public sector where it has a good standing and long-term relationship with the government,” Canalys Chief Analyst Matthew Ball said.

While Chinese regulators intensify scrutiny of its technology companies, the crackdowns wreak havoc on its own markets and the shares of China-based companies.

Beijing passed the Data Security Law in June that started to go into effect early September for protecting critical data related to national security and issued draft guidelines on regulating the algorithms companies, targeting ByteDance, Alibaba Group, Tencent and DiDi and others, in late August.

The China tech crackdown continues

China roundup: Tencent takes on sites trying to circumvent its age limits

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Will Be Quite Volatile: HSBC’s Fan

    Sep.13 -- Fan Cheuk Wan, chief Asia market strategist at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management, discusses China’s tech stocks, her investment strategy and where she’s finding opportunity. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • China Evergrande debt woes raise financing pressure on peers

    China Evergrande Group's struggles to quickly sell off assets and avert defaulting on its 1.97 trillion yuan ($305.3 billion) in liabilities is raising the risk of contagion for other privately-owned developers, fund managers and analysts say. Worries over the country's No.2 property developer's ability to make bank loan interest and wealth management product payments have led to a worsening sell-off in its bonds and shares in the past week. Evergrande's offshore bonds have dropped to less than a quarter of their face value, trading of its onshore bonds has been paused, and a stock price rout has deepened, knocking more than three-quarters off its market capitalisation this year.

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • South Korea’s Tech Crackdown

    Sep.13 -- James Lim, senior research analyst at Dalton Investments, discusses South Korea’s crackdown on tech, how it compares to a similar move by China and his outlook for the market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking rivals' links

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China fired a fresh regulatory shot at its tech giants on Monday, telling them to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites or face consequences. The comments, made by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) at a news briefing, mark the latest step in Beijing's broad regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 that has ensnared sectors from technology to education and property and wiped billions of dollars off the market value https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13 of some of the country's largest companies. China's internet is dominated by a handful of technology giants which have historically blocked links and services by rivals on their platforms.

  • The EV Revolution Needs More Lithium. This Stock Is Benefitting.

    Lithium miner Albemarle hosted an investor day Friday. It has big plans to grow its lithium business.

  • Cisco Is On a Roll. It’s Make or Break Time for the Stock.

    In a crowded week, the most important moment for tech investors is likely to be Cisco’s first analyst meeting in four years.

  • Factbox-China crackdown wipes hundreds of billions off top companies' values

    China's regulatory crackdown has ensnared sectors from technology to education to property, wiping hundreds of billions off the market capitalisations of some of its largest companies and putting investors on alert over who may be next. The woes of China's biggest e-commerce company began in late 2020 when China abruptly suspended the record $37 billion stock market debut of its financial affiliate Ant Group and later fined Alibaba $2.75 billion for abusing its market dominance. The company's U.S.-listed shares have shed more than $400 billion in value since late October, when its founder Jack Ma made a speech that blasted China's regulatory system, which is widely regarded as the trigger for the government backlash that followed.

  • Oracle Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    Shares have rallied 40% this year amid growing investor confidence in the company's gradual shift of more of its business to the cloud.

  • SKLZ Stock is Taking Off: Is It a Buy Right Now?

    The stock of mobile gaming platform provider Skillz (SKLZ) has seen significant volatility throughout this current year. Shares of the company soared to the $46 level earlier this year, during the previous meme rally. However, since then, investors have seen a tremendous amount of value lost. Shares of Skillz stock can now be picked up for around $11 apiece. Like many analysts on SKLZ stock, I'm neutral on this mobile gaming play. Sure, the potential upside with this stock is tremendous. However

  • Japan candidate for premier singles out China threat

    Japan’s former top diplomat and candidate to head its ruling party said Monday that he supports boosting Tokyo's defense budget amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. Ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida proposed raising defense spending, possibly above Japan's longstanding cap of 1% of gross domestic product. “The security environment surrounding our country is increasingly becoming harsh,” Kishida said.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • This Tech Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 in 5 Years

    Since going public last September, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has already been a rewarding investment. Its business plays into several key trends -- video games, augment and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence -- and I believe the stock price could easily triple in the next five years. For instance, game developers use the Unity engine to render characters and virtual worlds in real-time, bringing their creative visions to life.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • Oil at one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose more than 1% on Monday, supported by concerns over shut output in the United States because of damage from Hurricane Ida, with analysts expecting prices to remain rangebound in a stable market over the coming months. "Oil prices may not have much room to rise in the near term, but at the same time are not expected to crash soon," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. A U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) last week said it expected Brent prices to remain near current levels for the remainder of 2021, averaging $71 a barrel during the fourth quarter.