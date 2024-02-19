Chinese Demand for Infant Formula Expected to Stabilize, a2 Says

(Bloomberg) -- China’s infant milk formula market is expected to stabilize over the long term despite the country’s falling birth rate and sluggish economic recovery, according to New Zealand supplier a2 Milk Ltd.

The company still sees China’s market for infant milk formula as its biggest growth opportunity, Chief Executive Officer David Bortolussi said in an interview on Monday. He was speaking after the company posted a 16% increase in net income for the first half.

While Bortolussi said a2 Milk was now in China’s top five brands for infant formula, just 9.02 million babies were born in China last year — the lowest since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The accelerating demographic shift comes as the country struggles with a slowing economy.

“It’s going to take longer for the market to recover than initially expected due to the cumulative impact of less newborns,” Bortolussi said. “On top of that, we’ve got pretty challenging macroeconomic conditions and somewhat of a trading down environment in consumer goods overall.”

Since late October, a2 has grown its market share of Chinese and English label infant formula in the country from 4.9% to 6.4%. The growth has been ahead of expectations despite births falling faster than initially expected, a2 said.

China’s falling birth rate is showing early signs of stabilizing, according to a2, and it expects births to increase over the next year as the impact of the pandemic fades and marriages increase. Historically, more babies also tend to be born in the Year of the Dragon, Bortolussi said.

Both the company’s Wellington- and Sydney-listed shares jumped as much as 17% after the earnings announcement on Monday.

