Chinese Developer Sino-Ocean Suspends Offshore Debt Payments

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-linked developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. has suspended payment on all its offshore debts, citing tight liquidity as the nation’s property debt crisis deepens.

Trading in eight of its dollar bonds will be suspended until further notice, the builder said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company has appointed Houlihan Lokey (China) Ltd. as financial adviser and Sidley Austin as legal adviser.

“In response to mounting liquidity pressures, the Group has been in active dialogues with its creditors and endeavoured to proactively manage its liabilities,” it said.

The Beijing-based firm has more than 330 residential housing projects across China and is among the top homesellers in Beijing and Tianjin, according to its 2021 annual report. The group has expanded into a range of operations since it was founded in 1993, including property services, logistics and asset management. The builder’s bonds slumped earlier this year amid mounting concerns that even property firms with state links weren’t immune from a broader property debt crisis that has sparked record defaults.

Its largest shareholder is state-owned China Life Insurance Co., which held a nearly 30% stake in the Hong Kong-listed firm, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Having a nearly equal stake is Dajia Insurance Group Co., which took over most of the operations of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co. and has been controlled by a state-run bailout fund.

