U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    +30.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,374.00
    +217.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,535.75
    +109.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.30
    +17.90 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.75
    +0.61 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8820
    +0.2270 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,389.67
    +154.95 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.54
    +575.86 (+237.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.07
    -21.19 (-0.08%)
     

Chinese E-bike Maker AIMA Technology Teams up with US-based Juiced Bikes for International Expansion

·2 min read

TIANJIN, China, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMA Technology ("AIMA"), a leading Chinese e-bike manufacturer and US-based Juiced Bikes, recently entered into a strategic cooperation partnership. Su Yuhang, general manager of AIMA Technology's international business unit and Tora Harris, founder of Juiced Bikes, inked a strategic cooperation agreement that AIMA will provide high-quality products and technical support to Juiced Bikes in the US.

The marketing center of AIMA Technology&#x002019;s international business unit was where a strategic cooperation agreement with Juiced Bikes was signed in Tianjin, China on January 7, a key step in AIMA Technology&#x002019;s global expansion plan.
The marketing center of AIMA Technology’s international business unit was where a strategic cooperation agreement with Juiced Bikes was signed in Tianjin, China on January 7, a key step in AIMA Technology’s global expansion plan.

The collaboration cements a long-term, robust strategic relationship between AIMA and Juiced Bikes. With the agreement signed, the two firms expect to strengthen and deepen their strategic alliance by leveraging their respective advantages in channel resources and technologies in addition to resource sharing, with the ultimate goal of creating a win-win situation for both businesses.

As part of the agreement, AIMA will collaborate with Juiced Bikes not only as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) but also at the manufacturing, technology and brand levels in a move to create a mutually beneficial relationship, with their future collaborations expected mainly to involve growing their reach in US, China and several other markets across Asia.

"After informative communications with Juiced Bikes, I found that we have shared values," said Mr. Su when addressing the ceremony. "We are looking forward to working in concert with the US firm in the realms of business and capital in an effort to reduce operating costs and create greater value for both companies."

Juiced Bikes is a California-based company founded in 2009 by Olympic athlete and Princeton University graduate Tora Harris, which is known for its high-speed, high-power e-bikes. The leader in the US e-bike market has set a new standard by producing the most coveted electric bicycles in terms of several performance indicators, including speed, mileage, power and reliability.

The signing of the agreement marked a significant step in AIMA's efforts to fully implement its global expansion strategy. Looking forward, the firm plans to further its expansion into the foreign trade sector by virtue of its premium products and technologies while continuing to serve customers globally, with the aim of creating a Chinese e-bike brand with a global reputation. AIMA, has gained increasing recognition among bike riders worldwide with its flagship models, including the Tiger X613, the N600 and the A500.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aimatech.net/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-e-bike-maker-aima-technology-teams-up-with-us-based-juiced-bikes-for-international-expansion-301466273.html

SOURCE AIMA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding. The short-term opportunity for Liberty Braves is that Georgia is one of the few states that hasn’t legalized online gaming.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Federal Reserve decision, Microsoft and Apple earnings: What to know this week

    After a volatile week of trading in markets last week, investors will be anxiously awaiting fresh commentary from the Federal Reserve and major corporate earnings results from tech giants Microsoft and Apple.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShares in Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of elec

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • Stock futures rise Sunday after Wall Street’s worst week since 2020

    The upcoming week will see a number of quarterly earnings reports from big-name companies and a meeting of the Federal Reserve.

  • Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Consider Buying

    Namely, many growth stocks have been crushed. Netflix, Roku, and Zoom Video Communications are all good examples of tocks that have taken especially big hits. On the contrary, when things go on sale investors should be on the lookout for buying opportunities.

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskBlackwells Capital LLC, which has a stak

  • Oil Opens Week With Jump on Outlook for Stronger Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskGlobal benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five straight weekly