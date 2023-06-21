Chinese EV maker Nio raises US$738.5 million from Abu Dhabi fund as competition in the domestic market escalates

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) builder Nio will receive US$738.5 million in fresh capital injection from an Abu Dhabi government-backed firm CYVN Holdings as the company beefs up its balance sheet at a time of a bruising price war in the industry which has seen price-sensitive investors migrating to cheaper models.

The first time investor CYVN will buy 84.7 million newly-issued shares in the company at US$8.72 apiece, representing a 6.7 per cent discount to its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange, Shanghai-based Nio said in a statement late on Tuesday. The news sent Nio's stock soaring by as much as 6.1 per cent on the Hong Kong stock exchange in a weak market.

The investment "will further strengthen our balance sheet to power our continuous endeavours in accelerating business growth, driving technological innovations and building long-term competitiveness," William Li, co-founder and chief executive of Nio said in the statement. "In addition, we are excited about the prospect of partnering with CYVN Holdings to expand our international business."

The company added that the deal would be closed in early July.

CYVN, which focuses on strategic investment in smart mobility, will also buy more than 40 million shares which are currently owned by an affiliate of Chinese technology firm Tencent.

"Upon the closing of the investment transaction and secondary share transfer, the investor will beneficially own approximately 7 per cent of the company's total issued and outstanding shares," Nio said in statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"The investment is an endorsement of Nio's status as a top EV maker in China although competition is escalating in the domestic market," said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. "For Nio, fresh capital will enable it to stick to its growth strategy in the coming years."

Nio, along with Beijing-headquartered Li Auto and Guangzhou-based Xpeng, is viewed as China's best response to Tesla as they all assemble intelligent battery-powered vehicles, featuring autonomous driving technology and sophisticated in-car entertainment systems.

Tesla is now the runaway leader in the premium EV segment in mainland China, the world's largest automotive and electric-car market.

Still, Xpeng and Nio have reported lacklustre deliveries since late 2022 as more Chinese car buyers drifted down-market towards cheaper models assembled by companies like BYD.

Between October and early January, Tesla spearheaded a bruising price war with two rounds of heavy discounts on its Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles offered to mainland customers.

Last week, Nio slashed prices of all its models by 30,000 yuan (US$4,181) to ­promote sales and stopped its free battery-swapping services in a bid to become profitable in an increasingly cutthroat market.

Citigroup analysts said the discounts would only provide a short-term boost to sales volume and enhance customer awareness, but in the long run such price cuts are potentially unsustainable in lifting sales. This was mainly on account of oversupply issue in the battery electric vehicles segment, and as the reduction would unlikely stimulate demand from potential low-end buyers and expand existing customer base.

Beijing is determined to spur the EV sector as the Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that car buyers will continue to be exempt from a purchase tax in 2024 and 2025.

The central government had previously stipulated that the 10 per cent purchase tax exemption would be effective only until the end of this year.

The ministry of finance said that the exemption effective from January 1, 2024 would have a cap of 30,000 yuan per vehicle, meaning that buyers of luxury models priced above 30,000 yuan would still be subject to some tax payment.

EV sales on the mainland are expected to rise by 35 per cent this year to 8.8 million units, UBS analyst Paul Gong said. The projected growth is much lower than the 96 per cent surge recorded in 2022.

