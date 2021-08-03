U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.25
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,774.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,949.00
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.60
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.22 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,915.92
    -743.98 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.15
    -12.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.34
    -232.68 (-0.84%)
     

Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 billion Hong Kong listing

·1 min read
eaPeople stand near the logo of Chinese EV maker Li Auto at a product launch event in Beijing

(Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

Li Auto's proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong debut, aiming to bank on the rising investor interest in electric vehicle makers.

Li Auto, a six-year old Chinese startup which raised $1.09 billion through its Nasdaq listing in July last year, said it would issue 100 million shares in its Hong Kong IPO at a maximum offer price of HK$150 per share.

The offer also includes a greenshoe, or over-allotment option, to sell a further 15 million shares within 30 days after listing, likely taking the total amount raised to up to HK$17.25 billion.

Earlier in the week, Li Auto reported a more than three-fold jump in the delivery of its only mid-size crossover SUV, Li ONEs, crossing the 8,000-vehicle milestone in July.

The EV maker will offer up to 10 million shares to investors in Hong Kong and 90 million shares to global investors, it said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 7.7728 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

