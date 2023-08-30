Chinese EV start-up Hozon raises US$960 million in pre-IPO financing, looks to expand footprint at home and abroad

Hozon New Energy Automobile has raised 7 billion yuan (US$960 million) in pre- initial public offering (IPO) financing as the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up gears up to tap the Southeast Asia market.

The Shanghai-based carmaker announced the close of the crossover funding round, its first time raising fresh capital since July 2022, on Tuesday evening. It did not provide the names of the investors.

Hozon, also known as Neta Auto, is seeking to raise US$1 billion via a Hong Kong IPO to fund its expansion in the domestic and overseas markets, according to two people with knowledge of the company's plans. Hozon declined to comment.

Crossover financing typically gives a start-up more time and capital to develop its business before an IPO. Investors normally close cross-financing deals at a discounted price while gaining a foothold in the prospective IPO.

Hozon New Energy Automobile shipped 4,000 electric cars to overseas markets earlier this year. Photo: Weibo alt=Hozon New Energy Automobile shipped 4,000 electric cars to overseas markets earlier this year. Photo: Weibo>

"Fundraising is of great importance to Chinese EV start-ups because most of them are unprofitable," said David Zhang, a visiting professor at Huanghe Science and Technology College. "With sufficient funding, promising companies will eventually survive a cutthroat market and win market share."

Hozon reported a net loss of 6.9 billion yuan in 2022, 138 per cent wider than a 2.9 billion yuan loss in the previous year, according to the annual report of 360 Security Technology, one of the EV company's investors.

Founded in 2014, Hozon lags behind Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, the three electric car start-ups seen as China's best prospects to compete against Tesla in mainland China.

Those three companies are all listed in both Hong Kong and New York and backed by powerful investors such as Tencent Holdings, the operator of China's biggest social-media app, and global carmaker Volkswagen Group.

Hozon builds Neta-branded EVs in China and sells the cars both at home and abroad. Priced between 70,000 yuan and 200,000 yuan, the company's cars fall into the category of budget EVs in China, which target middle- and low-income drivers who prefer battery-powered vehicles to automobiles powered by petrol-guzzling internal-combustion engines. Neta is a variation of the Chinese name Nezha, a protection deity in Chinese mythology.

In July, Hozon delivered 10,039 units to Chinese buyers, a decline of 17.3 per cent from a month earlier. It ranked 13th among all the EV brands in China, which includes both EV-only companies and carmakers that make petrol-powered and electric models.

Hozon began construction in March on its first Southeast Asian factory, in Bangkok, where it aims to assemble 20,000 EVs a year starting at the end of 2024.

Early this month, the company said it would develop a right-hand drive Neta-branded electric car with its Indonesian partner Handal Indonesia. The venture is poised to start manufacturing in the second quarter of 2024.

An Indonesian Hozon sales office has begun taking orders for right-hand-drive models assembled in China: the flagship Neta S sedan, and the compact sports-utility vehicles Neta U-II and Neta V.

Co-founded by Zhang Yong, a former executive with state-owned Chery Automobile and Beijing Automotive Group's EV subsidiary, Hozon shipped about 8,000 vehicles abroad in the first seven months of 2023.

