U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.25
    -17.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,079.00
    -130.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,158.75
    -54.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,414.10
    -12.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +0.56 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8600
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,498.63
    -1,584.97 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,635.87
    -35.87 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,130.11
    -155.35 (-0.53%)
     

Chinese EV startup Nio's journey to the West

Rita Liao
·3 min read

Nio, a Chinese electric vehicle startup listed on the NYSE, will be in at least six European markets by 2022.

The firm shared its ambitions for Europe on its earnings call this week. Nio is already taking orders for its electric SUVs and shipping small batches in Norway, its first stop outside China. It didn't identify which five countries it will enter next year.

The young carmaker challenges behemoths like Tesla and covets a slice of the luxury car market. I wasn't convinced that the seven-year-old startup could lure customers away from Mercedez Benz or BMW. But recently, a friend, who used to be religious about German cars, paid about $70,000 for a Nio sports sedan.

What hooks him isn't the car's sleek design or its marketed 600-kilometer range. It's the experience around owning a Nio.

When his wife goes shopping, my friend passes time with his daughter in one of Nio's owner clubs, which sit in posh malls across China's affluent cities. He shows me a Nio app, which has data on his car's status and lets him speak to a human assistant in real-time. The app also has a news feature, an e-commerce store and a user forum. "I can't believe I bought a lot of stuff off its store," he says while scrolling through other owners' posts. What Nio has created is an all-in-one "super app" that Chinese users have gotten used to, thanks to Tencent and Alibaba.

Now Nio is exporting that user experience to Europe, home to some of the world's most revered automakers.

To be sure, Norway is a small market with a population of five million people. Nio still has a long way to go before proving its potential in larger markets like Germany and the United Kingdom. Its success, then, hinges on whether it could delegate real power to its country managers. It's up to founder William Li to decide how much control to give to Alexander Schwarz, Nio's first Europe CEO.

Orders in Norway had "exceeded expectation" and "a quarter" of the customers who tried its cars ended up placing an order, Nio said on this week's call.

The company proposes a "battery-as-a-service" model that allows people to buy its car without a battery and pay for a BaaS subscription later. But the vision requires the setup of a charging network throughout a new country, which is no small feat in the age of COVID.

At least early customer feedback in Norway appears positive. "It seems that everyone is quite excited about the battery swapping stations and the battery as a service business model," the firm revealed in its Q2 earnings.

As of June, Nio had over 40 staff in Norway. In Oslo, its Muji-esque customer club recently opened. It already operates a design center in Munich, an engineering force in the U.K. and an autonomous driving team in San Jose.

Nio's customer club "Nio House" in Oslo. Photo: Nio

Xpeng, Nio's archrival in China, has yet to expand out of China but has plans to do so, according to a recent analyst call. Starting 2023, Xpeng will launch "at least two or three new vehicles every year" supporting its flagship driver assistance system. It also "intends to make these future new models, including hardware, software and services simultaneously available in China and in international markets,"

It's an exciting and challenging time for China's new EV makers, which are supercharged with investor money and advanced technology. But as Chinese companies, they are coping with an increasingly hostile global environment. And as they let algorithms play a bigger role in steering vehicles, they will face a barrage of questions about how they protect user safety and data privacy.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for COVID-19 at mega centre, rounded-up runaways

    China's southwestern city of Chengdu said on Wednesday it had conducted 30,000 COVID-19 tests on visitors at a mega entertainment centre, and rounded-up those who tried to flee the site, in the second mass screening at a large venue in days. All COVID-19 tests returned negative results, reported the official China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday. Those present were required to return home to await their results and not venture outdoors until advised, local authorities in Chengdu said in a notice.

  • Nio forecast disappoints as Chinese electric-car maker faces supply-chain concerns

    Nio Inc. executives suggested Tuesday that growth will be hard to come by in the fourth quarter amid supply-chain issues, and shares slipped in after-hours trading.

  • How Army special ops can push back against Russian aggression

    Special operations forces can make a difference, but their roles need more definition.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Flagship New EV Looms?

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, Nio earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • Smartphone maker Xiaomi switches China playbook with eye toward EV showrooms

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is revamping its playbook in its home country by opening thousands of new stores to spur domestic sales growth in a highly competitive market, and provide a channel for its plans to sell electric vehicles. Xiaomi opened its 10,000th store on Oct. 30, capping a promise to double its offline store count, and set a fresh target to open 30,000 shops over the next two to three years. While Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi has successfully expanded overseas, it lags behind larger rivals such as privately-owned Oppo and Vivo in its home market because of its weak offline presence.

  • China should advance property tax legislation - think tank

    China should advance the legislation of a proposed property tax and hold the line on speculative purchases, a state think tank said, underlining Beijing's resolve to tame the once unruly property market despite ongoing upheaval in the sector. Last month, the top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said it will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions. A property tax could deter speculators and cool surging home prices that have created an affordability crisis in recent years.

  • The Fed thinks meme stocks threaten the financial structure; retail investors say that’s kind of the point

    Fed Gov. Lael Brainard is worried that Gamestop and AMC might cause upheaval for the economy, and the people buying those stocks say she should be concerned.

  • Apple is 'looking into' cryptocurrency, says CEO Tim Cook

    In an interview today at the NYT Dealbook Conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company was looking into cryptocurrency, but clarified it had no "immediate" plans to launch any crypto-related offerings. While Cook wouldn't detail any of the areas where the company may be exploring crypto, he did note there were several areas of Apple's business where he would not consider introducing crypto offerings. Asked by interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin if Apple would consider accepting cryptocurrency through Apple Pay "or otherwise," Cook replied broadly that crypto is "something that we're looking at."

  • Romanian official pitched Blinken on Black Sea troop boost

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Romanian Foreign Minister H.E. Bogdan Aurescu.

  • If California yanks Junipero Serra's statue from the U.S. Capitol, who should replace him?

    California has two statues representing it at the U.S. Capitol. Ronald Reagan replaced the anti-Confederacy Thomas Starr King, and it seems likely that Junipero Serra will be the next to go.

  • Amazon is EV startup Rivian’s biggest investor—and its most important customer

    The electric vehicle make is counting on Amazon buying 100,000 delivery vans to boost its near-term revenue.

  • Dublin preparing emergency plans for EU-UK trade war

    Dublin is preparing emergency plans for a UK-EU trade war sparked by Britain overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, Leo Varadkar has warned,

  • Tesla Is Set to Shake Up a New Market

    The company is rolling out auto insurance in Texas. That will put Elon Musk up against one of Wall Street's biggest tycoons.

  • Indian automaker Mahindra sees chip crunch easing, eyes options for EV business

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd expects semiconductor shortage to persist in 2022 but with lesser severity as compared to the previous year, and is open to raise funding for its electric vehicle (EV) business, the Indian carmaker said on Tuesday. The automaker also said with better availability of semiconductors, it hopes to maintain volume growth momentum from the third quarter onwards. While the industry has seen a strong recovery in demand for passenger vehicles in the past two quarters, with chip shortages hurting carmakers globally, companies have scrambled to make up for the production hit.

  • Rivian raises $12B in one of the hottest IPOs of 2021

    Electric automaker Rivian has priced its initial public offering at $78 a share, pushing it far above its targeted share price as investors dove in the year's most highly anticipated IPO. The company offered 153 million shares of common stock at the $78 per share price, according to regulatory filing was posted late Friday evening. Rivian also gave underwriters an option to buy another 22.95 million shares, a higher number than previously expected.

  • Major winter storm eyes the Prairies, NW ON with heavy snow, dangerous travel

    The season's first major winter storm is on the doorsteps for the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, expected to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.

  • Evergrande Faces Biggest Payment Test Yet as Grace Periods End

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is facing its biggest payment test since signs of a liquidity crisis emerged at the firm five months ago. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Investors are waiting to see if the embattled developer makes coupon payme

  • Public documents tie Elon Musk associate to hundreds of acres near Tesla

    Elon Musk appears to have added a few hundred acres to his portfolio in eastern Travis County near the Tesla plant as the multi-billionaire continues to grow roots in Central Texas. We map out what we found in this story.

  • Rivian prices IPO at $78 a share, raising a whopping $11.9 billion

    Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. priced its initial public offering at $78 a share Tuesday night, well above its expected range and valuing the company at $77 billion on a fully diluted basis.

  • Roopa Pemmaraju's Namesake Label Is a Love Letter to Indian Artisans

    Behind her incredible hand-beaded silks is a desire to support and honor communities of craftspeople.