Chinese fashion giant plots to ditch New York for London in $90bn float

Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein is plotting to scrap a blockbuster $90bn (£71bn) float in New York and come to London instead in a much-needed boost for the City, according to reports.

The online store is exploring a London initial public offering amid fears over onerous US regulations, according to Bloomberg. It could still choose New York instead.

It is thought that the company, which has become hugely popular with Gen Z, thinks it is unlikely that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve its US listing.

The e-commerce business, which has grown to become the world’s biggest fashion retailer, would reportedly need to file a new overseas listing application with Chinese regulators if it decided to switch to London or elsewhere.

Shein was founded in China and the company’s supply chain is in the country, but it moved its headquarters to Singapore for regulatory reasons in 2022.

A Shein listing would deliver a huge boost to London’s stock market, which has suffered multiple blows in recent times from companies either switching their listings overseas or opting against floating in the capital.

In January, Paddy Power owner Flutter announced plans to quit the FTSE 100 and shift its main listing to New York, while Tui shareholders voted earlier this month to quit the company’s listing on the London stock market and move to Frankfurt.

The British semiconductor giant Arm has achieved a valuation of more than $150bn (£118bn) after opting to list on the New York Stock Exchange in September and snubbing a London float.

About £790m was raised in the UK via IPOs last year, the lowest level in decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

However, a listing in London from Shein would add validity to voices calling for the City to remain a home for Chinese companies amid a crackdown on Beijing by Washington.

Shein has been subject to scrutiny from the US, with senator Marco Rubio among those asking the SEC to block its listing.

He said the company needs to disclose more about its operations in China.

Gary Ng, a senior economist for Natixis in Hong Kong, said: “Firms closely linked to China will find it more challenging to comply with US requirements regarding transparency and how to satisfy Chinese regulators simultaneously.”

Shein has previously said it is targeting a $90bn valuation from the float.

