Chinese Investors Sour on Tencent, Becoming Net Sellers of Stock
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors offloaded HK$3.5 billion ($447 million) of Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares this quarter, set for the first three-month net outflow since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The selling coincided with a 10% drop in the stock since end-March and likely reflects concerns about China’s sluggish economic recovery. Mainland investors are losing faith after eagerly scooping up the shares during a slump in the second half of 2022. The next cue may come from the company’s quarterly earnings due Wednesday.
