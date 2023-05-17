U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

Chinese Investors Sour on Tencent, Becoming Net Sellers of Stock

Jeanny Yu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors offloaded HK$3.5 billion ($447 million) of Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares this quarter, set for the first three-month net outflow since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The selling coincided with a 10% drop in the stock since end-March and likely reflects concerns about China’s sluggish economic recovery. Mainland investors are losing faith after eagerly scooping up the shares during a slump in the second half of 2022. The next cue may come from the company’s quarterly earnings due Wednesday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.