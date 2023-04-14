China's Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group Co plans to replace its external copywriters and graphic designers with ChatGPT-like generative AI models.

The media and public relations outfit has contacted Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to explore licensing their technology and local media, Bloomberg reports citing the company's internal memo.

"To embrace the new wave of AI-generated content, starting today, we've decided to halt all spending on third-party copywriters and designers," according to the internal memo.

Global business leaders have explored use cases since OpenAI's ChatGPT demonstrated an ability to provide human-like responses and create poetry, write essays, and pen fiction from scratch. But Bluefocus, which claims to serve clients like Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), may be moving faster than most.

Fears of AI replacing humans have sent shockwaves across every industry. Media executives especially consider generative AI a new existential threat, fearing creative chatbots will steal readers and advertisers, much like earlier internet innovations did.

This week, Alibaba's cloud computing unit shared plans to launch its ChatGPT counterpart Tongyi Qianwen.

Alibaba Cloud initially proposed to deploy Tongyi Qianwen with Chinese and English language capabilities on Slack counterpart DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace communication software, and Tmall Genie, a provider of smart home appliances. Alibaba will integrate its new artificial intelligence model into Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo-like smart speakers and office chat software.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Chinese Media Company Reaches Out To Alibaba For AI Tech To Swap Copywriters, Graphic Designers For GPT Models originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.