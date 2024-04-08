Chinese minister says probe on cognac not linked to EU probe on electric vehicles

FILE PHOTO: News conference on economy on the sidelines of NPC in Beijing

PARIS (Reuters) - Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that the probe started in China on the cognac market is not linked to the one started by the European Union on Chinese electric vehicles, a source at the French ministry said on Monday.

The anti-dumping investigation started in China will not necessarily end up with tariffs, Wang told his French counterpart, the source in Paris said.

The EU is investigating whether Chinese makers of electric cars have benefited from unfair subsidies.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Inti Landauro; Editing by Leslie Adler)