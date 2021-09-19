U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.33 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,391.89
    -1,107.54 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Chinese Mooncakes Experience Booming Sales in the US with Great Acclaim from Local Consumers

·3 min read

BEIJING and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

"I like it though." "It tastes like peanuts or some other kinds of nuts inside." "It's really good. I don't like coconut much but, hey, I think this is really good." "Tasty!" ... As some passers-by commented when they were randomly interviewed by a CRI Online report after tasting Chinese mooncakes on street in Los Angeles near the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. Among all the varieties of Chinese mooncakes that were sampled, it was the Suzhou- and Cantonese-style ones that got the best "ratings".

The reporter also trolled the aisles of several local supermarkets in Los Angeles where a wide range of Chinese mooncakes could be found, including the popular Suzhou- and Cantonese-style ones. Most notably, those from Suzhou Dao Xiang Cun, an established traditional pastry manufacturer in China, were particularly eye-catching. Hana Sun, an employee at Suzhou Dao Xiang Cun's L.A.-area outpost, said that in recent years, Mid-Autumn Festival has been starting to catch the attention of shoppers worldwide, reflected in the robust growth of the firm's pastry sales in the US. Most notably, beyond the members of the many Chinese communities across the US who regularly celebrate the holiday, many Americans are starting to show an interest in the product and are choosing to make their purchase from the Chinese pastry supplier so that they can also experience the special day. As a result, Suzhou Dao Xiang Cun has established a footprint in the US market with sales there doubling annually over the past few years.

Suzhou Dao Xiang Cun, founded in 1773, has been doing business under the Chinese pastry brand Dao Xiang Cun for 248 years. Today, the firm has evolved into a world-famous food enterprise group with its products exported to over 40 countries and regions worldwide. The company's sales in markets outside China are expected to reach 130 million yuan (approx. $USD 20.1 million) in 2021.

To expand its business internationally, in particular in the US, Suzhou Dao Xiang Cun has studied food laws and regulations of many markets in order to develop innovative, delicious pastry products that are compliant with the food standards of every country and region where the company plans to market its goods while meeting the dietary and lifestyle expectations of local consumers, in addition to improving its production process and the quality of its products.

Mooncake is a microcosm of the extensive and profound Chinese food culture. Despite their relatively small size, Dao Xiang Cun mooncakes, now available worldwide, reflect the longing that many members of overseas Chinese communities' continue to feel for their hometown, but also provide an opportunity for food connoisseurs worldwide to learn about Chinese food culture and the traditional Chinese holiday.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-mooncakes-experience-booming-sales-in-the-us-with-great-acclaim-from-local-consumers-301379959.html

SOURCE CRI Online

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Mayor Pete,’ ‘Passing,’ Madonna to be Centered at NewFest 2021

    The festival celebrates its 33rd anniversary with a special hybrid edition featuring both virtual and in-person events.

  • Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

    Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” a black-and-white family drama about the Northern Ireland city during the tumult of the late 1960s, on Saturday won the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award, a telling indicator of Academy Awards chances. The festival's top honor, voted on by festivalgoers at TIFF, is widely viewed as an Oscar harbinger. The previous nine winners have all gone on to secure a best-picture Oscar nomination, as have 13 of the last 14 People's Choice prizewinners.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Skids

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As China Eyes Stricter Rules For Macau Casinos?

    Chinese regulators are proposing tighter rules for casino operators like MGM Resorts in Macau. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Lucid Air Gets EPA Rating Of 520 Miles Per Charge?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Sells Off Below Key Support

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Expands Into Europe?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Plans To Sue?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Considers Ban On Payment For Order Flow?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • AvidXchange files to go public

    AvidXchange Inc., an accounts payable automation software company, plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it plans to raise up to $100 million, but that figure is often used as a placeholder and is updated in subsequent filings. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, B. of A. Securities, and Barclays are listed among the underwriters for the offering.

  • Notable United Airlines Holdings Insider Makes $192.86 Thousand Sale

    Jonathan Roitman, EVP And COO at United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), made a large insider sell on September 14, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Roitman sold 4,390 shares of United Airlines Holdings at a price of $43.91 per share. The total transaction amounted to $192,856. Following the transaction, Roitman still owns 788 shares of United Airlines Holdings worth $35,775. United Airlines Holdi

  • BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.

  • Nextdoor to start trading on NYSE after merger with SPAC closes

    Nextdoor Inc. will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as it’s acquired by special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) the companies said Friday. Back in July, the neighborhood social-media company and the SPAC said they were merging in a deal that would value Nextdoor at $4.3 billion. While an exact time for the close of the deal was not given, the companies said that Nextdoor will hold its first investor day on Monday.

  • Shiba Inu soars over 25% Friday as dogecoin copycat makes Coinbase debut

    Meme coin Shiba Inu was seeing its price surge on Friday, with the crypto trending high in social-media circles, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of the dogecoin copycat on its trading platform.

  • Some frustrated parents left waiting for September child tax credit payments

    The Internal Revenue Service did not detail what went wrong or state how many people still did not receive their September payment as expected.