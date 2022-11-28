Chinese Plastic Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe Chinese plastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $60.2 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~8% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in the Chinese plastic pipe market to 2027 by material (PVC, PE, PP, and other pipes) and application (potable water supply, wastewater supply, electrical and telecommunication cable protection pipes, agriculture sector, chemical sector, and oil and gas sector).

Chinese Plastic Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the Chinese plastic pipe market looks good with opportunities in potable water supply, wastewater supply, electrical and telecommunication cable protection pipes, agriculture sector, chemical sector, and oil and gas sectors. The Chinese plastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $60.2 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~8% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for market growth are the increased government spending on infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction, increased industrial production, growth of the irrigation sector, and replacement of aging pipes.



Emerging Trends in Chinese Plastic Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipes in gas distribution, increasing use of large diameter plastic pipes with increasing trenchless technology in construction industry, and usage of customized plastic pipes for various applications.



A total of 62 figures / charts and 26 tables are provided in this 145-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of Chinese plastic pipe market report, please download the report brochure. Growth in various segments of the Chinese plastic pipe market are given below:

Chinese Plastic Pipe Market by Segment

In this market, potable water supply is the largest application segment, whereas PVC pipes are the largest material segment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the Chinese plastic pipe market by application and material as follows:



Chinese Plastic Pipe Market by Material [$M Shipment and Volume (Kilotons) from 2016 to 2027]:

• PVC

• PE

• PP

• Other Pipes



Chinese Plastic Pipe Market by Application [$M Shipment and Volume (Kilotons) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Potable Water Supply

• Wastewater Supply

• Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection Pipes

• Agriculture Sector

• Chemical Sector

• Oil and Gas Sector

List of Plastic Pipe Companies in China

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, plastic pipe companies in China cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the plastic pipe companies in China profiled in this report includes-

• CHINA LESSO Group Holdings Limited

• Yonggao Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co. Ltd.

• Goody Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

• Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

Chinese Plastic Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that potable water supply will be the largest application segment mainly due to increasing construction activities, rural water management, and renovation in homes for replacement of old metal pipes with plastic pipes.

• Within the Chinese plastic pipe market, PVC, PE, PP, and other pipes are the major material segments. PVC pipes will be the largest material segment over the forecast period driven by increasing construction activities, leading to high demand for PVC pipes. Also, increasing demand in potable water pipes, drainage and sewage supply, irrigation water supply, and others will augment the demand for PVC pipes.

Features of the Chinese Plastic Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Chinese plastic pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (kilotons).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Chinese plastic pipe market size by various segments, such as material and application.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials and applications for the Chinese plastic pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the Chinese plastic pipe market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Chinese plastic pipe market size?

Answer: The global Chinese plastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $60.2 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for Chinese plastic pipe market?

Answer: The Chinese plastic pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Chinese plastic pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the increased government spending on infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction, increased industrial production, growth of the irrigation sector, and replacement of aging pipes.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for plastic pipes in China?

Answer: Potable water supply, wastewater supply, electrical and telecommunication cable protection pipes, agriculture sector, chemical sector, and oil and gas are the major applications of plastic pipes in China.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in the Chinese plastic pipe market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipes in gas distribution, increasing use of large diameter plastic pipes with increasing trenchless technology in construction industry, and usage of customized plastic pipes for various applications.

Q6. Who are the key plastic pipe companies in China?



Answer: Some of the key plastic pipe companies in China are as follows:

Q7.

Which will be the largest material segment of the Chinese plastic pipe market in the forecast period?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that PVC pipes will be the largest material segment over the forecast period driven by increasing construction activities, increasing demand in potable water pipes, drainage and sewage supply, irrigation water supply, and others.

Q8: Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Chinese plastic pipe market by material (PVC, PE, PP, and other pipes) and application (potable water supply, wastewater supply, electrical and telecommunication cable protection pipes, agriculture sector, chemical sector, and oil and gas sector)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Chinese plastic pipe market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the Chinese plastic pipe market?

Q.5 What are emerging trends in this Chinese plastic pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are some changing demands of customers in the Chinese plastic pipe market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the Chinese plastic pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in the Chinese plastic pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the Chinese plastic pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Chinese plastic pipe market?



For any questions related to Chinese plastic pipe market or related to Chinese plastic pipe market share, Chinese plastic pipe market analysis, Chinese plastic pipe market size, Chinese plastic pipes manufacturers, and largest Chinese company of plastic pipes, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

