Chinese Premier Li Qiang urges Japan to rid relationship of threats after Tokyo vowed tech restrictions

Japan has pledged not to decouple from China as Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for threats to their economic relationship to be eliminated during a meeting with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Li told Hayashi that given China and Japan had a common homeland in Asia, the two countries should preserve "free trade" and get rid of uncertainty and instability in their trade relations amid Tokyo's planned tech restrictions against China.

"[We] hope the two countries will work together to maintain free trade, practise real multilateralism, actively promote the process of regional integration, maintain the stability and smoothness of the industrial chain and supply chain, and jointly reduce uncertainty and increase stability, to make due contributions to the development of the region and the world," Li said.

Li said China and Japan's trade interests were "deeply integrated". The two countries should continue to expand their economic cooperation, especially in the digital economy, green development, finance and healthcare.

Hayashi, who was quoted in a Chinese foreign ministry readout, said Japan was committed to pushing forward cooperation with China and would not adopt a "de-sinicisation" approach.

Hayashi, who was visiting Beijing on Sunday, also had dinner with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who urged Japan not to be "short-sighted" by following the US' "wrongful" China policy.

"China-Japan relations remain generally stable at present, but there are various noises and disturbances from time to time. The fundamental reason is that some forces in Japan deliberately follow the wrongful US policy towards China and cooperate with the US to smear and provoke issues concerning China's core interests," Wang said.

"The move is strategically short-sighted, politically wrong and diplomatically unwise.

"[We] hope Japan ... can get rid of zero-sum thinking, and take practical actions to implement the important consensus that the two countries [should] 'be each other's cooperative partner but not threat', and jointly improve and develop China-Japan relations well."

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, third from left, talks to his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, second from right, in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via AP alt=In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, third from left, talks to his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, second from right, in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via AP>

In a Japanese readout, Hayashi again raised his "serious concerns" over Chinese activities near the disputed Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu in China, and the arrest and detention last month of a Japanese national in China on suspicion of espionage.

"It is extremely important to create an environment in which Japanese people and Japanese companies can feel safe to work," he was quoted as saying.

Both points of contention were discussed in Hayashi's earlier meeting with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Sunday, with Hayashi calling for the Japanese man's early release and Qin saying the case would be "lawfully handled".

Hayashi's two-day visit in China came as Tokyo announced its decision to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from July, after being lobbied by the US for months to limit China's access to advanced chip technology.

China is the biggest customer of Japan's Tokyo Electron, a world-leading chip machinery maker. It accounts for a third of the Japanese company's overseas sales last year, according to Nikkei Asia, citing data from the country's Semiconductor Equipment Association.

Industry observers expect Japan's move would hit its semiconductor industry badly and destabilise the global supply chain.

In Qin's meeting with Hayashi yesterday, he harshly criticised Japan's move and warned it not to "help a villain do evil", in a reference to the US.

China and Japan's relations have long been hampered by their wartime history and territorial disputes in the East China Sea, and have been further complicated in recent years by the US-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region.

While China continues to be Japan's largest trading partner, bilateral trade dropped 3.7 per cent last year amid depreciation of yen and weakening Chinese demand for Japanese products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

