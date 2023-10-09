Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in sign Xi may head to Apec summit in San Francisco

Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting with the visiting delegation led by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in the strongest sign that he may go to the Apec summit in San Francisco next month.

Xi was to meet Schumer and other senior American lawmakers in Beijing on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement by state broadcaster CCTV.

The meeting comes weeks after Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the possible summit in meetings in Malta and reports that Wang was going to the US this month.

Journalists film Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right, and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, third left, at a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, October 9, 2023. Photo: AP Photo alt=Journalists film Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right, and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, third left, at a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, October 9, 2023. Photo: AP Photo>

The delegation's trip marks the first US congressional visit to China since 2019. They arrived in China during the weekend, seeking "direct, candid and respectful" conversations with the Chinese leadership.

The visit was viewed as helping lay the groundwork for a potential trip by Xi to attend the Apec summit, where an in-person meeting between the Chinese President and his US counterpart Joe Biden was expected to take place.

Beijing did not confirm that a Xi-Schumer meeting had been scheduled, even hours earlier, but the surprise meeting is seen as a positive sign that the Chinese leader would make the trip to the US.

Lu Xiang, a specialist in US-China relations at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), said the surprise meeting "reversed the communication mechanism between the US Congress and China that had been stagnant for many years".

"Although Congress has relatively little power in foreign policy, Schumer can personally understand China's intentions through the visit and convey them to Congress, which is of positive significance," Lu said

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said Xi and Schumer's meeting did not guarantee a Xi-Biden meeting but there was a high chance because both sides were working closely towards one.

"The meeting between US and Chinese senior diplomats actually intensified recently, and I believe there are a lot ... less senior exchanges [between the two countries] to work out the detailed plan for Xi's meeting with Biden in the US," he said.

The US senators met Wang on Monday morning. During the meeting Schumer criticised China for not supporting Israel after the Hamas attack on Saturday.

"I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks," Schumer said.

Visiting US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Chairman of China's National People's Congress Zhao Leji shake hands before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Monday October 9, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Visiting US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Chairman of China's National People's Congress Zhao Leji shake hands before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Monday October 9, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE>

China's foreign ministry issued a statement on Sunday, calling for restraint and a ceasefire from all parties, without condemning the attack.

The US group's trip to China followed visits by a series of senior officials in the Biden administration earlier this year, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and climate envoy John Kerry.

The bipartisan congressional delegation will head to the northwestern Chinese city of Xian after stops in Shanghai and Beijing. The delegation will then visit South Korea and Japan.

Hours after landing in Shanghai on Saturday, the senators met the city's Communist Party secretary, Chen Jining.

"We will, as always, create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, rule of law-oriented and internationalised, and help enterprises to better invest and prosper, and achieve greater development through win-win cooperation," Chen said.

The senators told Chen the US did not seek decoupling or conflict with China while the purpose of their visit was to enhance understanding between the two sides to help resolve differences and concerns, according to the Chinese readout.

Schumer, as the top Democratic lawmaker, has long urged a harder US line on China.

In May, he and Democratic committee leaders launched a legislative package dubbed China Competition Bill 2.0 to boost US ability to face the Asian powerhouse on issues from technology to security and threats to Taiwan, building on the Chips and Science Act passed last year.

