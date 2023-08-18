Chinese property giant Evergrande files for US bankruptcy protection

Residential buildings developed by Evergrande Group, in Beijing, China - Bloomberg

China’s Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US as Beijing’s real estate crisis deepens.

The move will protect Evergrande, which has over $300bn in liabilities, from creditors in the US while it works on a restructuring deal elsewhere.

Evergrande revealed last month it had made a £62bn loss after defaulting on its debts in 2021 which triggered a property shock across China.

The filing comes amid fears that troubles in China’s highly-leveraged property sector are spilling over into the nation’s wider economy as domestic stocks fall and the yuan weakens against the dollar.

Another of China’s property giants, Country Garden, earlier this month failed to make a payment on its bonds. The developer has over $200bn in debts, raising fears of another massive default.

Shares in Country Garden collapsed earlier this week amid concerns it could default on its debts as soon as September. One of the 500 largest companies in the world, Country Garden had previously been seen as more stable than its rival Evergrande.

Yang Huiyan, Country Garden’s chief executive, who was at one point one of the richest women in Asia, said the company was “facing the greatest difficulties since our establishment”.

Evergrande’s bankruptcy will deepen concerns for China’s construction sector, a key part of the country’s economic growth engine that has slumped since the Covid pandemic.

The US filing is part of efforts by Evergrande, once China’s top-selling property developer, to restructure $32bn in overseas debts,

Stocks in China are at a nine-month low as concerns over its economic recovery from Covid escalate. The Hang Seng index was down 1.2pc in trading on Friday.

Analysts this week cut back on growth expectations for China’s economy, with Morgan Stanley suggesting it will grow by 4.7pc in 2023, lower than its previous 5pc forecast.

