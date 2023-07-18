Chinese property giant Evergrande hit by £62bn loss amid property crisis

china evergrande

China property giant Evergrande has revealed a loss of £62bn over a period of two years, after defaulting on its debts in late 2021.

The Hong Kong-listed developer is seeking to complete one of the country’s biggest debt restructurings, stock exchange filings showed late on Monday.

The losses underscore how much Evergrande has struggled amid a housing crisis that has rocked the world’s second-largest economy following Beijing-imposed limits on how much developers borrowed.

Evergrande collapsed at the end of 2021 owing more than £284bn in loans.

Evergrande reported a loss 105.9 billion yuan (£11.3bn) for 2022, on top of a 476 billion yuan (£50.6bn) loss the previous year, the filings showed.

The earnings marked the company’s first two full-year losses since its 2009 listing, and represented a sharp reversal from a profit of almost 8 billion yuan in 2020.

Evergrande has asked to convene meetings for offshore creditors to approve its credit overhaul plan, after reporting long-delayed financial statements for 2021 and 2022. Court hearings are scheduled to take place next week.

The restructuring is set to be one of China’s largest ever, carrying broader implications for the country’s nearly $60 trillion financial system. The company needs at least 75pc from each group of creditors to implement the overhaul through so-called schemes of arrangement.

