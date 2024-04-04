Chinese restaurant replaces tips with 15pc ‘brand charge’ that goes to owners

Ping Pong's new brand charge is optional though is automatically added to bills - Nathaniel Noir/Alamy Stock Photo

A Chinese restaurant has replaced tips with a so-called brand charge that will reward bosses instead of staff.

Ping Pong, which runs a string of restaurants across London, has removed the option to pay a 12.5pc service charge as customers face a 15pc brand fee instead.

It has made the change ahead of fresh legislation this summer that will force restaurants to pass on any relevant tips directly to workers.

The brand charge will be optional but automatically added to bills.

In a statement, the restaurant chain said: “The brand charge covers additional costs related to operating a franchised brand and imposed by the Ping Pong brand-holder, including franchise fees and other brand related expenditure.”

The company said it had increased employees’ wages to offset the removal of the service charge, claiming this would offer “stability of wages throughout the year, reducing the impact of seasonality”.

Tim Thorpe, finance director at Ping Pong’s parent company AJT Dimsum, said: “From a business model perspective, it’s part of what we’re doing to ensure that our employees are paid more fairly out of the company.”

He said the chain planned to trial the brand charge for a number of months to see how customers reacted, adding that Ping Pong would raise prices instead if it did not work.

Mr Thorpe said: “Ultimately, we need to raise prices. And some of the feedback that we’ve received has been ‘why don’t you just raise the prices, it seems that you’re doing this a little bit under the counter’.

“But the perception of increasing your prices by 12 to 15pc is pretty horrendous. So that’s part of what we’ve got to try and manage.”

The move, first reported by Restaurant magazine, comes ahead of new rules that will outlaw employers withholding tips from staff.

The Government has said this will direct around £200m a year back to employees.

Mr Thorpe said Ping Pong’s staff were already paid more than the National Living Wage and argued the move would make it easier for them to apply for loans and mortgages.

He said the company would not make any savings from the switch: “I think it’s about mitigating the losses rather than making specific savings.

“I do feel that, as summer comes, you’re going to find others doing something similar.”

Simon Stenning, a restaurant industry consultant and founder of Future Foodservice, described it as a “weird move”.

He said the language, such as the term brand charge, “means nothing to consumers”.

He suggested it would be more likely that other restaurants resort to traditional price rises to fend off increased costs or resort to shrinkflation.

