Chinese robotaxi unicorn WeRide bags over $600M in 5 months

Rita Liao
·2 min read

It's hard to keep up with the fundraising spree in China's autonomous driving industry these days. Guangzhou- and California-based robotaxi company WeRide, which counts Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance as one of its strategic investors, has raised over $600 million in just under five months from its Series B and C financing rounds.

The four-year-old upstart said in May that its valuation leaped to $3.3 billion in its Series C fundraising. WeRide has kept details of the backing privy until today when it disclosed the investment was a lofty sum of $310 million from Alliance Ventures, a strategic venture capital fund operated by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, China Structural Reform Fund, a Chinese state-owned private equity fund, and Pro Capital, which manages China's CDB Equipment Manufacturing Funds.

It's unclear how much WeRide has raised since its inception as some of its investments were undisclosed. It pulled in "tens of millions of dollars" from a Series A round.

This is the second time Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has shelled out money for WeRide following its initial strategic investment back in 2018. The follow-on funding came as the two companies strengthen ties to develop Level 4 driving vehicles for the Chinese market. Electric cars from the Dongfeng-Nissan joint venture, automated by WeRide software, have been providing robotaxi service in Guangzhou for 18 months. WeRide uses Nissan vehicles in California for research and development.

Ashwani Gupta, COO of Nissan, gave an assuring statement about the partnership: "As China stands at the forefront of helping define the future of mobility, we are delighted to partner with WeRide to bring even more innovative technologies and services to enrich people’s lives in China."

WeRide similarly sounded rosy about the alliance with Nissan. "Throughout the past three years, they have been playing a critical role in supporting WeRide’s autonomous driving platform, hence, enabling us to establish a leading fleet of robotaxis," said Tony Han, WeRide founder and CEO .

"With the continued support of Nissan, we will accelerate the commercial use of our driverless robotaxis in China."

Chinese autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai hits $5.3 billion valuation

Betting on China’s driverless future, Toyota, Bosch, Daimler jump on board Momenta’s $500M round

  • Quality stocks haven't been this cheap in more than 20 years

    Quality is on sale in the stock market. You interested in buying?

  • Alfi Inc shares more than double, other 'meme stocks' mixed

    Shares of software firm Alfi Inc finished up 108.8% on Tuesday, one of the latest companies that has seen its stock surge in a broader rally that has refocused attention on so-called meme stocks in recent weeks. Shares in Alfi closed at $16.29 after touching a high of $16.45, with 211 million shares changing hands, making it the third most actively traded stock on U.S. exchanges on the day. Its market cap has ballooned to $201 million, from a $15.5 million valuation for its early May stock market debut.

  • Electric Vehicles Will Rule the World By 2040. The Winners and Losers.

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter published a detailed forecast for electric-vehicle sales for the coming generation. Some investors aren't going to like it.

  • 13 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks to buy amid rising inflation. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation. The increase in prices of items because of supply chain problems and rising demand have led to fears of inflation […]

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The IPO activity this year continues a heavy momentum built up last year – when despite the corona crisis and the economic dislocations, the market saw record breaking IPO activity, with 407 new public offerings. It’s an example of the stock market’s dynamism, and the confidence of both company managers and investors that stocks are the place to find returns. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions

  • Fed Throws China a Curveball Just When It Seeks Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to maintain stability in its financial markets is being tested by the Federal Reserve’s sudden hawkish shift.Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern that liquidity-fueled bubbles overseas would burst when monetary conditions finally started to tighten. Bullish speculation domestically already prompted intervention by Chinese authorities, particularly in commodities. As such, a move by the Fed that starts to head off such a risk would be welcomed by the Communist Par

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks With Room for Further Upside

    We’ve heard a lot in the news about the re-emergence of inflationary worries, but investors appear to have made a collective decision not to take fright. They sending the markets higher, apparently in the unconscious belief that equity gains can outpace inflation. The NASDAQ and S&P both started this week on an up note, and both indexes have shown solid year-to-date gains – ~11% on the NASDAQ, and 13% on the S&P. This is clearly outpacing the roughly 6% annualized inflationary trend. Chiming in

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • Fisker, QuantumScape, and 13 Other EV and AV Stocks Getting Added to the Russell 3000

    The addition of several electric-vehicle and autonomous-driving stocks to the Russell 3000 this month illustrates the continued transformation of the auto sector and the growing importance of EV technology.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • As crypto crash wipes out $1.3 trillion, here’s what some pros advise about buying bitcoin, dogecoin, other assets

    What’s an investor to do as crypto enters a new stage in 2021? Highlighted by declines in everything from dogecoin (DOGEUSD) to Ether (ETHUSD) crypto values are collapsing, if not crashing, wiping out more than $1 trillion in value since a peak for the digital-asset complex in May. Indeed, the world’s No. 1 crypto, bitcoin (BTCUSD) was on the verge of erasing its year-to-date gains on Tuesday, after briefly slipping below a psychologically important level at $30,000.

  • Why Nvidia Is Pursuing ARM — and What It Means for the Stock

    Last year, when Nvidia (NVDA) announced it intended to acquire UK chip designer ARM for $40 billion, it set up the prospect of the chip giant becoming, well, even bigger. The addition of ARM’s semiconductor IP portfolio should add another arrow to the quiver, especially when considering ARM’s large exposure to the mobile device market. Since the deal still needs to be approved by the U.S., UK., European and Chinese regulators, it is uncertain whether the acquisition will eventually go through. I

  • Alibaba: Still a Favorite of Long-term Investors

    Alibaba (BABA) stock has been on a rough ride in recent months. Since hitting a peak of nearly $320 per share late last year, shares have seen a drop of nearly 50% from these highs. For such an incredible growth stock, this drop is one that has many investors scratching their heads. Of course, there are reasons that Alibaba and its growth peers have struggled of late. Late last year, it was announced that the much-anticipated IPO of its Ant Financial subsidiary was delayed. Ant Financial was als

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • It looks a lot like 2004 in the markets, Morgan Stanley says. What happens next.

    Morgan Stanley said 2021 was beginning to resemble 2004, a year which may offer clues for investors as to what will happen in the months ahead.

  • U.S. Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback, dividend bonanza

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The country's largest lenders are poised to start issuing as much as $130 billion in dividends and stock buybacks from next month after the U.S. Federal Reserve gives them what is expected to be a clean bill of health on Thursday, said analysts. The Fed on Thursday will release the results of its "stress tests," an annual health check introduced in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis to see how banks would fare in an extreme hypothetical economic downturn. Due to pandemic lockdowns, lenders last year weathered a real-life economic crash that was by many measures more extreme than the Fed's imaginary scenario.

  • Micron at Cusp of Major Downtrend

    The tide has turned in recent weeks, raising odds the memory chipmaker will trade at much lower price levels.

  • Reddit-Hyped Oil Explorer Sells $100 Million in New Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., the tiny oil company touted on Reddit as a possible short squeeze, moved quickly to cash in on its sudden popularity by selling about $100 million in new shares.The Texas-based oil driller that started the year with a market valuation of $71 million disclosed the share sale in a federal filing late Monday. Torchlight, which has seen its valuation more than double in just the past week to more than $1 billion, said it may issue another $150 million

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Jacob Rothschild’s RIT Capital

    In this article we take a look at some of the best stocks in Jacob Rothschild’s RIT Capital’s Q1 portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Rothschild’s history, his hedge fund performance and go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Jacob Rothschild’s RIT Capital. Jacob Rothschild is a British […]

  • Raymond James: These 2 Stocks Could Spike Over 50%

    We’re in interesting times, there’s no doubt about that. The COVID crisis is receding, the economic reopening is proceeding apace – but there are inflationary worries. Many experts are concerned that further cost-of-living increases will result as consumer demand outstrips supply. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve believes it can curb an outbreak of inflation should it occur without throwing the recovery off track. Looking at economic conditions, Raymond James strategist Scott Brown noted,