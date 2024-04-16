Chinese state banks sell dollars to stabilise yuan, sources say

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars in onshore markets in early trade on Tuesday, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in an apparent bid to stabilise the falling currency.

The state bank dollar selling emerged as declines in the onshore yuan accelerated after the central bank set the official midpoint on the weaker side of the key level of 7.1 per dollar for the first time in over three weeks.

It last traded at 7.2361 to the dollar by 0249 GMT, compared with the previous close of 7.2378 per dollar.

The sources sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly about market trades. (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)