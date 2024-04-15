Chinese Stocks Advance as Beijing Renews Regulatory Support

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks gained Monday as renewed regulatory support from Beijing shielded the market from a broader selloff hitting Asia.

The CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 1.7%, with consumer staples and industrials leading the advance. The onshore benchmark is on track to end a seven-day losing streak.

The State Council on Friday pledged to tighten stock listing criteria, crack down on illegal share sales and strengthen the supervision of dividend payouts. The measures came after a recovery in Chinese stocks lost momentum this month as investor focus returned to an uncertain economic outlook and earnings growth.

“This round of reforms can help enhance the internal stability of the capital market and may have positive impact on the market’s mid-to-long term performance,” China International Capital Corp. analysts including Li Qiusuo wrote in a note.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 1.4% as Middle East tensions hurt risk sentiment in the region. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index also slipped.

In other positive news, shares of China Vanke Co. climbed after the builder said that it has made plans to resolve liquidity pressure. The state-backed builder has struggled amid sliding sales and deepening liquidity pressure.

Despite Monday’s advance, the CSI 300 is still flat for April, having posted back-to-back monthly gains.

Investors have been seeking a second act in China’s market as the impact of a range of support measures released earlier — from state fund purchases to a clampdown on quant funds — ran their course.

The latest data point to a patchy economic recovery. Recent bright spots in manufacturing have prompted economists at banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to boost their outlook for 2024, but disappointing exports, inflation and credit data have made investors reassess their optimism.

