Chinese Stocks Extend Rally as Optimism Builds Over Stimulus
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose from Monday’s open, extending last week’s gains, on increasing signs Beijing is determined to shore up growth with measures supporting weaker parts of the economy.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Lots of US Homeowners Want to Move. They Just Have Nowhere to Go
Bodegas Put on Notice as Visa Fights Back on Card Surcharges
Italy Must Exit China Pact While Avoiding Crisis, Minister Says
Arab States Sour on Israel in Blow to US Aim of Saudi Peace Pact
The CSI 300 Index climbed as much as 1.8% in early trading, taking its monthly gains to 5.8%, the most since January. Consumer staples and financials led the advance. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong, rose 3%.
Enthusiasm toward China shares has been boosted as regulators have made a series of high-profile pledges to prop up the ailing economy and introduced incremental policies to back up their vows. The nation is expected to announce new measures to bolster consumption, while optimism is building that larger cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen will follow through on the Politburo’s pledge to optimize China’s property policies.
At the same time, the recovery is still wobbling, with high-frequency indicators showing the economy lost further momentum in July, and a separate report showing consumers cut back on spending. An official gauge of China’s manufacturing activity published Monday beat expectations, while an index of non-manufacturing activity stayed in expansionary territory for a seventh month.
READ: China Bulls Look for Redemption as Beijing Shows Policy Resolve
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
The Stainless-Steel Boom Is Tearing a South African Mining Region Apart
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.