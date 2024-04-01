Chinese Stocks Gain as Upbeat PMI Data Reinforce Recovery Hopes

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks advanced as a rebound in manufacturing activity reinforced hopes that the nation’s economic recovery may be starting to gain traction.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark CSI 300 Index kicked off the second quarter on a positive note as it rose as much as 0.9% to lead gains among major benchmarks in Asia. Material and industrial shares rose the most, while markets in Hong Kong were shut for the Easter holiday.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index registered the highest reading in a year, adding to recent signs that momentum is starting to build in the world’s second-largest economy. The CSI 300 gauge capped its first quarterly gain in a year after authorities rolled out a slew of measures to shore up growth and restore confidence.

“Emerging optimism about China is real,” said Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. It may gain traction given “corresponding optimism elsewhere in Asia that dovetails with an upturn in global manufacturing,” he said.

But a continued slump in the property sector may limit the market’s advance, after the latest data showed China’s home sales slump dragged on in March.

The latest round of corporate earnings has also fueled caution among investors. Skepticism about the scope and depth of the earnings recovery resurfaced following disappointing results from sector leaders including BYD Co. and Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.