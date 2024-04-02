Chinese Stocks Jump in Hong Kong as Economic Optimism Builds

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares in Hong Kong rose as traders returned from a two-session break, tracking Monday’s gains in onshore stocks on fresh signs of an economic recovery.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index increased as much as 2.4%, with Xiaomi Corp. and Trip.com Group Ltd. leading the pack.

The gains came after mainland equities rose the most in a month Monday after two sets of data showed manufacturing activity expanded in China, the latest economic green shoot alongside strong exports and rising consumer prices. In another sign of growing optimism among global investors, foreign funds piled into onshore stocks via a trading link with Hong Kong for two consecutive months as of March, after an unprecedented six-month exodus.

