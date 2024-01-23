Chinese Stocks Rebound as Officials Consider Market Rescue Package

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rebounded as policymakers are said to consider a package of measures to stabilize the slumping market, giving investors hope that the battered asset class may see at least short-term relief.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose as much as 3.8% as Bloomberg reported authorities are seeking to mobilize about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) as part of a stabilization fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link. Before the rebound, the gauge was close to erasing all its gains from the late 2022 reopening euphoria. The CSI 300 benchmark for mainland shares reversed losses to trade 0.3% higher.

China equities have seen a seemingly endless decline in the past year as investors sold out amid a barrage of bad news including a rolling property crisis, fears of a deflationary spiral and rising geopolitical tensions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said there are “signs of capitulation” in the market. The gloom prompted Premier Li Qiang to urge more “forceful measures” to stabilize the stock market.

“This is something onshore traders have been speculating for the last six months and if true, can support the market and improve sentiment,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. “Still more details are needed, including how exactly to raise the fund and what kinds of stocks the stabilization fund aims to buy.”

At a meeting on Monday chaired by Premier Li, the State Council received a briefing on the operations of the capital markets as well as considerations for related work, according to an official statement, which didn’t provide more details on what Beijing is mulling.

Policymakers have also earmarked at least 300 billion yuan of local funds to invest in onshore shares through China Securities Finance Corp. or Central Huijin Investment Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

“The State Council comments affirm the top policy makers are attaching high importance to this matter, but whether the gains can sustain or if people will sell into the rally is hard to tell right now,” said Li Weiqing, fund manager at JH Investment Management Co.

Yet there’s a deeper, longer-term shift away from Chinese stocks that have been weighing on the market. Their standing in global portfolios is diminishing, a trend that is expected to continue as some of the world’s biggest funds cut back holdings. A concomitant surge in equity markets in Japan and India is also luring investors away.

Singapore hedge fund Asia Genesis Asset Management Pte said it’s closing its macro fund after losses on long Hong Kong and China equities positions as well as short Nikkei bets.

There are also concerns over fallout from the so-called snowball derivatives reaching mass knock-in levels, which market watchers say have triggered selling in equity futures for hedging needs.

“The potential support package should be able to stem declines in the short term and stabilize markets into the Lunar New Year, but state buying alone has historically had limited success in turning around market sentiment if not followed up by further measures,” said Marvin Chen, strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence.

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang, April Ma and Abhishek Vishnoi.

