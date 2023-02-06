U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.44
    -30.04 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,857.28
    -68.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,869.54
    -137.41 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.42
    -30.11 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.28
    +0.89 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.30
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0066 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5870
    +1.4370 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,018.70
    +123.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.12
    +3.98 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Spy balloon drama drags down Chinese stocks as U.S.-China tensions reach 'escalatory phase'

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·2 min read

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks dipped on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and China have grown in recent days over a suspected spy balloon that was shot down over the weekend.

The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index (^HXC), which tracks Chinese firms listed in the U.S, fell as much as 2.3% Monday, while the benchmark Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (^HSI) fell over 2%.

Some analysts believe a lack of dialogue between the world’s two largest countries could lead down a dangerous new road.

“There are bigger issues in play where the US is drawing the line on, for example, outbound investment restrictions,” China Corporate Advisory Director Reva Goujon told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday (video above).

Some market experts, however, see rising tensions potentially working to "draw investors toward the safety of the US dollar."

"This trend could exacerbate if tensions flare up," Daniel Takieddine, CEO of BDSwiss MENA, wrote to Yahoo Finance in a statement. "The US and China have already been at odds during the last few months while the US tried to limit China’s access to cutting-edge chip technology."

The dollar index added nearly 0.8% on Monday to trade near $103.67.

On Saturday, U.S. armed forces shot down the balloon off the coast of the Carolinas, a move that followed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing being abruptly canceled last week. Chinese officials have claimed that the balloon was used for weather research.

MYRTLE BEACH, USA - FEBRUARY 05: Ships scan the sea during efforts to retrieve and recover the Chinese spy balloon after Chinese spy balloon was shot down in Myrtle Beach SC, United States on February 05, 2023. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ships scan the sea during efforts to retrieve and recover the Chinese spy balloon after Chinese spy balloon was shot down in Myrtle Beach SC, United States on February 05, 2023. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Each side will spin its own story around this, get what it can out of the moment and then move on,” Goujon added. However, China will likely have a “strong desire” to get Blinken’s visit back on track.

“In reality, though, these high-level interactions are about managing escalation in the competition, which is critical because you don't want it to go off the rails, you don't want to turn this into kinetic conflict. But we certainly are in an escalatory phase,” Goujon said.

On Tuesday, the House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on “Combatting the Economic Threat from China," in the wake of a political and diplomatic fallout.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock rallies 85% as meme stocks soar

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares spiked as much as 60% during Monday's session, trading above $4.50 each.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    The defensiveness and stability of these stocks may be underrated but could be more valuable than many investors think.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Has Nothing But Itself to Blame for Impending Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., facing a crisis in late summer as sales plunged and suppliers revolted, insisted its white-collar workers return to the office four days a week.Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US Ballo

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • ‘Best in 15 years.’ This investment is now offering a guaranteed return of up to 4.78%. Should you bite?

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) let you deposit your money for a predetermined amount of time at a fixed interest rate and collect your earnings when they mature. Historically jumbo CDs — which may have minimum deposit requirements in the realm of $100,000 — paid the best rates, but these days you don’t need to sink the big bucks into a jumbo CD to access great rates. “Jumbo CD rates tend to be slightly better than regular CD rates when you’re comparing options at the same bank, but they’re not the best deals out there,” Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at NerdWallet, says, adding that “the best CD rates tend to have far lower minimums.”

  • Binance Plans to Suspend US Dollar Transfers Using Bank Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it’s temporarily suspending deposits and withdrawals of US dollars using bank accounts, and will work to restart the service soon.Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confront

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

    AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.