U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.75
    +11.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,105.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,129.25
    +47.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.70
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2398
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7750
    +0.0860 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,173.32
    -311.81 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.54
    -3.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,046.80
    +263.87 (+0.95%)
     

Chinese top hotpot chain's overseas unit sees profit this year

Chen Lin
·2 min read

By Chen Lin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The overseas unit of China's biggest hotpot chain Haidilao expects to return to profit this year, after posting almost 80% year-on-year growth in revenue for 2022 late on Thursday.

Haidilao International Holding's overseas unit, Super Hi International Holding, posted revenue of $558.2 million and a net loss of $41.3 million for 2022, compared with a loss of $150.8 million in 2021.

"We have significantly narrowed our loss. Overall, we are satisfied with our performance in 2022, and optimistic with this year," Zhou Zhaocheng, 50, CEO of Haidilao's overseas unit told Reuters in an interview.

"There's opportunity to return to profit this year... we are hopeful," he said.

Originally founded in Sichuan Province of China in 1994, Haidilao now operates more than 1,300 stores across China, offering a communal dining experience where patrons cook plates of meat and vegetables in a soup at the centre of their table.

Overseeing all Haidilao restaurants outside of Chinese territories, Zhou attributed his optimism to the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs and the opening of new stores.

"The crowds and spending seen during festive seasons like Christmas and new year have already returned to pre-COVID levels," Zhou added.

The fastest growth was seen in the Southeast Asian market.

Haidilao will open its first store in the Philippines this year, Zhou said.

Haidilao currently has 114 stores overseas, including a new store opened in Dubai this month, its first venture into the Middle East market.

The pace of opening new stores overseas this year would be similar to last year, when 17 new stores were added, Zhou said.

"We are prudent about opening new stores," he said, adding it was a hard lesson learnt from 2020, when the company had opened more than 400 new restaurants across China and some in overseas markets, but had to shut more than 200 stores shortly afterwards to minimise losses.

Haidilao International Holding carved out its overseas units to form Super Hi International Holding and listed it in Hong Kong in December.

The move was in the interest of shareholders, according to Zhou, as the pace of development for Haidilao in China and overseas markets is different.

"It takes 10 years to sharpen a sword," Zhou said, referring to the opening of its first overseas store in Singapore in 2012 and having enough confidence to list the overseas unit last year.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Additional reporting by Sophie Yu; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • SCMP China Conference: collaboration and innovation set to drive US$240 trillion global payments industry

    Collaboration between the private sector and regulators, along with the latest innovation, are needed to fix weaknesses, improve transparency and reduce costs to help build a sustainable ecosystem for the US$240 trillion global payments industry, said panellists at the China Conference: Southeast Asia. The different stakeholders should join hands to enhance collaboration, streamline processes and address structural issues to improve speed, transparency and cut costs that have hobbled the sector

  • Best 3-month CD rates — March 2023

    The top 3-month CD rates pay nearly six times the national average.

  • Crypto Mogul Who Riled China Before Pushes the Envelope Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the to-the-moon standards of the crypto world, Justin Sun is known for making bold bets. Most Read from BloombergTrump to Be Arraigned Early Next Week After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanThere’s the 2017 initial coin offering in his native China, completed da

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Malaysia, Vietnam solidarity call as Beijing seeks to charm Southeast Asia

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has called on his Malaysian and Vietnamese counterparts to help strengthen regional coordination in the face of geopolitical challenges, as Beijing steps up its diplomatic charm offensive in Southeast Asia. Welcoming Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir to Beijing on Tuesday, Qin highlighted the role of China and Malaysia as "important emerging economies and progressive forces in the international arena". The two sides need to "deepen cooperation and cons

  • Will Deutsche Bank be the Next to Fall? Worried Investors Are Already Turning to Gold

    After Silicon Valley Bank became the second-largest bank of all time to fail, investors and analysts across the world have been sounding alarm bells. Some fear that the entire banking system is still at risk, but many think that the Treasury Department’s decision to bail out depositors was enough to solve the problem. The crisis raised concerns about the stability of all major banks, but Deutsche Bank, one of the world's largest and most scrutinized financial institutions, is worrying investors

  • Asian shares ride high in Q1 but steel for U.S. inflation data

    Asian shares were headed for a second quarterly gain on Friday while bonds were enjoying the best month since 2008, but the market was braced for a stormy session after an upside surprise in German CPI raised the stakes for U.S. inflation data. Also making headlines on Friday, Donald Trump was indicted after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1% on Friday, heading for its first March gain in four years with a rise of 2.9%, as fears of a global banking crisis receded.

  • Oil rises as China factory activity expansion lifts demand hopes

    Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Friday as sentiment was boosted by an expansion in factory activity in China, the world's second largest crude consumer, and as concerns grew about Middle Eastern supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 17 cents, or 0.23%, to $74.54, having gained about 8% this week. China's manufacturing activity rose in March at a slower pace compared with a record breaking expansion in February, but still exceeded expectations by economists in a Reuters poll.

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spend

  • Revocable Living Trust vs. Will: Which Will Protect Your Money Best?

    Revocable trusts, also known as living wills, are sometimes used in place of wills to avoid probate delays and fees. Let's compare both.

  • Adani Execs Met Pimco, BlackRock

    Adani Group executives have met with US investors including BlackRock, Blackstone and Pimco as part of a plan to market privately placed bonds, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies are said to be in advanced negotiations, aiming to reach agreement as soon as the next few weeks. Emma O'Brien reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • China's Meizu unveils first smartphones since deal with Geely founder

    China's Meizu on Thursday unveiled its first smartphone products since it was taken over by a venture belonging to Zhejiang Geely Holding's founder, with the firms saying it marked their first step to integrating consumer electronics and travel. A company run by Geely Chairman Eric Li took a majority stake in Meizu last year, making the Volvo owner the first established carmaker to enter the premium smartphone sector. At an event in Shanghai on Thursday, Xingji Meizu showed off its new smartphone line comprising of three models priced between 2,999 and 6,299 yuan ($436-$916) and which use the firm's homegrown Android-based operating system FlymeOS.

  • Chinese EV market in consolidation stage, BYD chief says, with some players being knocked out, others grabbing bigger slice of the pie

    BYD, the world's largest electric-vehicle (EV) maker by sales, said that the Chinese market has entered a knockout stage and that the firm would vie to stay in the lead. "The price war is at a stage that is inevitable, as the supply of EVs is bigger than demand," said Wang Chuanfu, founder, chairman and president of the Chinese carmaker, adding that this has been seen in other sectors such as electric appliances and mobile phones before. "Some players will be eliminated, while some will grab a b

  • ‘All layoffs are bad:’ Recent Salesforce and Meta job cuts show even good severance packages won’t soften the blow for workers

    “Just be honest with us.” Layoffs are sometimes inevitable, but workers say transparency and compassion go a long way to softening the blow.

  • FTSE Holds Off Adding South Korea, India to Key Bond Indexes

    (Bloomberg) -- FTSE Russell said it will keep South Korea on the watch list for inclusion to its global bond index — and India for the emerging-market equivalent — prolonging the countries’ wait to get into key market gauges. Most Read from BloombergTrump to Be Arraigned Early Next Week After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat

  • Ericsson CEO, Directors Lose Liability Vote Over Iraq Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Ericsson AB’s chairman, chief executive officer and several other board members could be held financially responsible for one of Sweden’s worst corporate corruption scandals after shareholders voted against discharging them from liability. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist E

  • Japan regional banks can weather foreign bond losses - regulatory official

    Those strong capital buffers, in tandem with a deposit base that comes largely from households, mark Japan's tens of regional lenders as different from the failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), said Toshinori Yashiki, deputy director-general at Japan's Financial Services Agency. "Overseas media seem to be focusing on Japanese regional banks in association with the SVB collapse, but I'd like to emphasise that they are completely different," he told Reuters in an interview. The SVB collapse earlier this month has put Japanese regional banks' foreign bond portfolios under investor scrutiny, after years of ultra-low interest rates at home had driven the lenders to pile up positions in high-yielding but relatively safe assets elsewhere.

  • A royal clause is allowing Disney’s magic kingdom to circumvent DeSantis’ board for decades to come

    Florida’s plan to exert more control over Disney by stripping it of its special tax district is not quite working out as planned.

  • Trump Indictment: How a Potential Arrest Could Play Out

    A New York grand jury voted to criminally indict Donald Trump for his role in a payment to a porn star, kicking off a process in which the former president will likely be required to come to Manhattan to face charges. WSJ’s Corinne Ramey explains where the proceedings could play out. Illustration: Preston Jessee

  • Starbucks’ Unionization Is Beside the Point, Analyst Says After Ex-CEO’s Senate Testimony

    Howard Schultz’s appearance before a Senate committee on Wednesday was widely anticipated by investors, lawmakers, and casual observers. The former CEO testified over Starbucks ‘ labor practices and allegations of union-busting activities, which have been plaguing the company for close to two years now. “Unionization is declining in importance to the narrative,” argued TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles in a research note following the hearing, adding that the pace of unionization had slowed.

  • Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

    The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” the theories backed by 15th-century “papal bulls” that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property laws today. A Vatican statement said the papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith. The statement, from the Vatican’s development and education offices, marked a historic recognition of the Vatican's own complicity in colonial-era abuses committed by European powers.