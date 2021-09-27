U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.50
    +20.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,849.00
    +175.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,387.25
    +68.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.40
    +16.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    +1.09 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    +7.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.29 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5850
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,211.58
    +2,069.24 (+4.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.59
    +0.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,358.62
    +109.81 (+0.36%)
     

Chinese vape brand Geekvape garners five awards at Vapouround Award 2021

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese e-cigarette maker Geekvape took home five of the highest profile industry awards at Vapouround Award 2021 held in Dubai, setting itself apart from the more than 300 companies worldwide that entered the competition while, once again, demonstrating the firm's competitive advantages in product and branding.

Vapouround, the most authoritative and influential media organization in the global vaping industry, publishes Vapouround Magazine in the UK, Europe and the US. The magazine provides comprehensive news and information about the vaping world and has gained increasing popularity among readers worldwide. Vapouround Awards, the magazine publisher's global annual event that recognizes the best performing vape brands, is considered the Oscars of the industry and has become the most important annual awards gala for its key players.

Geekvape collects five awards at the event, becoming this year's biggest winner
Geekvape was honored with five awards at Vapouround Award 2021: Best Branding and Marketing, Industry Leader, Best Mod (Legend2), Best Tank (DF Drop RDA V1.5) and Best Disposable (Geekbar, its disposable e-cigarette device).

Best Branding and Marketing
In 2021, Geekvape's marketing team enhanced its capabilities in branding and marketing by continuing its commitment to innovation. In addition, the firm hosted the highest profile product press conference in the industry and launched brand campaigns that drew substantial attention while taking various unique approaches to marketing products across social channels in a move to seek inspiration by communicating with its fans worldwide. Geepvape also became one of the official partners of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club.

Earning the Industry Leader award is a further demonstration of Geekvape's rise to a leadership position across the industry. With its fast charging technology and IP68, the highest IP rating for both dust and water resistance, the firm has reset the bar with its redefining of standards across the industry chain from product research and development to marketing, with a focus on exploring innovations that drive industry growth.

Technology-driven product innovation
Geekvape received the Best Mod award for its Aegis Legend 2, the latest addition to the Legend series that features IP68, brand new designs and the patented A-lock feature. Most notably, with its outstanding performance and increasing popularity, the product boasted an impressive sale volume of 1 million units within just four months following its release into the market.

The capturing of the five awards is not only an affirmation of Geekvape's strengths but also marks a new journey for the vape leader. With its "user + technology"-driven development philosophy, the firm plans to continue delivering an ultimate experience to customers by providing them with premium products that stand out not only for their performance but also for their aesthetic appearance.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-vape-brand-geekvape-garners-five-awards-at-vapouround-award-2021-301385228.html

SOURCE Geekvape

Recommended Stories

  • Bullish insiders bet AU$1.0m on KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in KGL Resources Limited...

  • Facebook Rebuts Report Calling Instagram ‘Toxic’ for Teen Girls

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said body image was the only area out of 12 categories in its research into well-being issues where more teenage girls felt Instagram made things worse instead of better. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe social med

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 26th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would deliver support.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints

    Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent heading for $80 amid supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions. Brent crude was up $1.14 or 1.5% at $79.23 a barrel by 0208 GMT, having risen a third consecutive week through Friday. U.S. Oil added $1.11 or 1.5% to $75.09, its highest since July, after rising for a fifth straight week last week.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • In a Troubled U.S.-China Relationship, Moments of Pragmatism Emerge

    Deal for Huawei executive’s release follows other actions suggesting a willingness on both sides to grab at green shoots.

  • Crude Oil Extends Rally as WTI Tops $75 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week’s trading on signs that the crude market is tightening because of a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingWest Texas Intermediate topped $75 a barrel after a run of five weekly gai

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • Logistics Operators Raise Pay, Enlist Robots to Meet Holiday Demand

    Warehouse operators are throwing every tool they can at increasingly urgent efforts to hire seasonal workers as they brace for an expected flood of holiday goods amid competition for scarce labor from deep-pocketed rivals.

  • General Mills' Investor Presentation: 3 Big Takeaways

    General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is back to growing again. In an investor presentation this week, the company described a challenging operating environment, with supply bottlenecks and rising prices. General Mills reported just a 2% organic sales uptick after adjusting for currency exchange-rate shifts.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Adobe vs. Salesforce

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are two of the largest cloud-based software companies in the world. Eight years ago, Adobe started to transform its locally installed desktop software -- which included Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro -- into subscription-based cloud services. Salesforce, which was founded in 1999, disrupted the market for on-premise customer relationship management (CRM) software by launching its applications as cloud-based services.

  • Exclusive-Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela strike oil export deal - sources

    Venezuela has agreed to a key contract to swap its heavy oil for Iranian condensate that it can use to improve the quality of its tar-like crude, with the first cargoes due this week, five people close to the deal said. As the South American country seeks to boost its flagging oil exports in the face of U.S. sanctions, according to the sources, the deal between state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) deepens the cooperation between two of Washington's foes. The oil ministries of Venezuela and Iran, and state-run PDVSA and NIOC did not reply to requests for comment.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Adobe, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock fell 3% on Sept. 22 after the cloud-based software giant posted its third-quarter earnings. Does that post-earnings dip represent a good buying opportunity? Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy Adobe -- and one reason to sell it.

  • UK govt to shift on trucker visas amid shortage

    Britain is expected to announce plans to issue temporary visas to foreign truck driversto resolve an acute shortage that has led to fuel rationing at gas stations and retailers warning of shortages over Christmas.Ministers are urging against panic buying, and oil companies say there's no shortage, just delivery problems.But long lines have formed at gas stations and some outlets have closed.Though temporary, issuing the foreign visas was a shift for a government that brought in a strict new immigration regime after leaving the European Union.Which is why Boris Johnson's Downing Street office emphasized on Saturday (September 25) that the step was strictly time-limited.Behind the shortfall are Brexit's restrictions on foreign workers and the health crisis, which halted driver training and testing.Newspapers reported the scheme would let in up to 5,000 drivers, far short of the 100,000 the UK's Road Haulage Association says are needed to meet demand.The fuel issue comes as Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, also grapples with a spike in European natural gas prices causing soaring energy prices and a potential food supply crunch.Britain says the long-term solution is for more British drivers to be hired, with the haulage association saying better pay and conditions are needed to attract recruits.But the retail industry has warned that unless the government acts to address the shortage in the next 10 days, then significant disruption is inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.Other countries such as the United States and Germany are also dealing with truck driver shortages.