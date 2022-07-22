Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 42% Increase in Net Earnings

Chino Commercial Bancorp

CHINO, Calif., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2022, were $1.2 million, or an increase of 42.4%, as compared with earnings of $867 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.46 for the second quarter of 2022, and $0.32 for the same quarter last year.



Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite the setbacks of the last two years, the economy of the Inland Empire appears to be rebounding. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and prosper.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2022, total assets were $406.8 million, an increase of $28.3 million or 7.5% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $28.2 million or 8.8% to $347.1 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.4% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by 2.1% or $3.7 million as of June 30, 2022 to $172 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021, primarily attributed to continued payoffs of PPP loans. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $385.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $154.5 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.43% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $326 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $143.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.17% for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $594.5.3 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, or an increase of 12.9% as compared with $526.4 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $1.7 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $492 thousand which represents an increase of $150 thousand or 44% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $342 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.5% and 28.3% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2022 and 2021 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 65,532,718 $ 135,593,445 Federal funds sold - - Total cash and cash equivalents 65,532,718 135,593,445 - Investment securities available for sale 6,754,523 40,270,538 Investment securities held to maturity 147,370,317 12,435,291 Total investments 154,124,840 52,705,829 Loans Construction 718,156 414,072 Real estate 139,783,238 125,894,826 Commercial 31,847,131 48,133,781 Installment 138,524 1,741,267 Gross loans 172,487,049 176,183,946 Unearned fees and discounts (605,511 ) (1,419,084 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 171,881,538 174,764,862 Allowance for loan losses (3,969,967 ) (3,888,480 ) Net loans 167,911,571 170,876,382 Fixed assets, net 5,760,131 5,897,342 Accrued interest receivable 1,021,469 877,104 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200 7,871,339 Bank-owned life insurance 7,960,490 2,045,200 Other assets 2,490,260 2,647,812 Total assets $ 406,846,679 $ 378,514,453 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 214,792,565 $ 195,274,304 Interest bearing NOW and money market 91,053,995 85,144,889 Savings 30,443,494 25,147,965 Time deposits less than $250,000 8,223,753 3,695,546 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,574,278 9,616,481 Total deposits 347,088,085 318,879,185 Accrued interest payable 117,711 130,327 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000 15,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,597,793 1,817,705 Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 376,896,589 348,920,217 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558 10,502,557 Retained earnings 21,691,938 19,556,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,244,406 ) (465,193 ) Total shareholders' equity 29,950,090 29,594,236 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 406,846,679 $ 378,514,453







CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,591,015 $ 2,536,482 $ 4,904,212 $ 5,184,945 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 121,723 23,835 174,910 40,100 Interest on time deposits in banks - - - - Interest on investment securities 842,810 218,100 1,192,224 431,543 Total interest income 3,555,548 2,778,417 6,271,346 5,656,588 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 48,804 48,752 91,321 98,546 Other borrowings 212,719 155,818 419,222 277,882 Total interest expense 261,523 204,570 510,543 376,428 Net interest income 3,294,025 2,573,847 5,760,803 5,280,160 Provision for loan losses 250,000 170,000 50,000 370,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,044,025 2,403,847 5,710,803 4,910,160 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 444,237 391,238 853,482 739,336 Other miscellaneous income 71,781 80,061 130,469 141,777 Dividend income from restricted stock 33,460 23,917 61,686 47,025 Income from bank-owned life insurance 45,018 31,162 89,151 61,726 Total non-interest income 594,496 526,378 1,134,788 989,864 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,191,030 1,032,909 2,435,342 2,081,133 Occupancy and equipment 152,959 151,628 312,722 307,914 Data and item processing 190,698 164,107 372,179 320,655 Advertising and marketing 25,704 27,236 75,521 54,420 Legal and professional fees 43,770 46,167 87,795 90,432 Regulatory assessments 46,430 36,561 89,098 70,041 Insurance 10,124 10,106 20,053 19,929 Directors' fees and expenses 32,040 32,880 64,200 65,160 Other expenses 219,000 219,444 409,791 514,181 Total non-interest expenses 1,911,755 1,721,038 3,866,701 3,523,865 Income before income tax expense 1,726,766 1,209,187 2,978,890 2,376,159 Income tax expense 491,913 341,717 843,824 670,277 Net income $ 1,234,853 $ 867,470 $ 2,135,066 $ 1,705,882 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.32 $ 0.80 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.32 $ 0.80 $ 0.64







For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 17.68 % 13.00 % 15.00 % 12.69 % Annualized return on average assets 1.22 % 0.99 % 1.07 % 1.01 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.17 % 3.09 % 3.37 % Core efficiency ratio 49.16 % 55.51 % 56.07 % 56.20 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.011 % -0.008 % -0.02 % -0.02 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 405,447 $ 350,226 $ 397,719 $ 338,983 Average interest-earning assets $ 385,416 $ 325,987 $ 376,406 $ 315,817 Average gross loans $ 175,736 $ 196,470 $ 175,021 $ 196,228 Average deposits $ 355,910 $ 303,611 $ 348,217 $ 291,780 Average equity $ 27,942 $ 26,684 $ 28,466 $ 26,886 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-performing loans $ 453,427 $ 115,434 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.07 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.11 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.30 % 2.21 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.26 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 875.55 % 3368.57 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 7.36 % 7.82 % Net loans to deposits 48.38 % 53.59 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 61.88 % 61.24 % Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 22.74 % 18.30 % Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 26.12 % 20.16 % Company Leverage Ratio 8.16 % 8.84 %



