Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 77% Increase In Net Earnings

Chino Commercial Bancorp

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2022, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 77.2%, as compared with earnings of $718 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.48 for the third quarter of 2022, and $0.27 for the same quarter last year.



Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter of 2022 marks a new record for the Company with total Deposits, total Revenue, and Net Earnings all reaching new record highs. The Bank’s value proposition remains very strong, and we continue to attract new customers every month.

Though the economy is showing signs of possible weakening, so far, we have not experienced a significant down-turn in credit quality. At the end of the quarter, the Bank had only one delinquent loan, no in-process foreclosures, and no OREO.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2022, total assets were $416.6 million, an increase of $38.1 million or 10.1% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $37.0 million or 11.6% to $355.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 1.2% or $3.7 million as of September 30, 2022 to $178.3 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.5 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $393.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $160.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $334.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.91% for the third quarter of 2021.

Story continues

Non-interest income totaled $608.3 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, or an increase of 11.7% as compared with $544.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase was attributed to service charges on deposit accounts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $1.8 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $506.5 thousand which represents an increase of $233 thousand or 44% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $273.4 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.5% and 27.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, 2022 and 2021 September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 57,195,216 $ 135,593,445 Federal funds sold - - Total cash and cash equivalents 57,195,216 135,593,445 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks - - Investment securities available for sale 6,224,948 40,270,538 Investment securities held to maturity 160,080,875 12,435,291 Total investments 166,305,823 52,705,829 Loans Construction 1,223,140 414,072 Real estate 145,313,932 125,894,826 Commercial 31,635,685 48,133,781 Installment 132,776 1,741,267 Gross loans 178,305,533 176,183,946 Unearned fees and discounts (561,576 ) (1,419,084 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 177,743,957 174,764,862 Allowance for loan losses (4,078,299 ) (3,888,480 ) Net loans 173,665,658 170,876,382 Fixed assets, net 5,695,525 5,897,342 Accrued interest receivable 1,022,524 877,104 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200 7,871,339 Bank-owned life insurance 8,007,214 2,045,200 Other assets 2,661,018 2,647,812 Total assets $ 416,598,178 $ 378,514,453 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 219,895,119 $ 195,274,304 Interest bearing NOW and money market 93,212,934 85,144,889 Savings 31,908,897 25,147,965 Time deposits less than $250,000 7,913,244 3,695,546 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,920,458 9,616,481 Total deposits 355,850,652 318,879,185 Accrued interest payable 179,785 130,327 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000 15,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,573,362 1,817,705 Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 385,696,799 348,920,217 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558 10,502,557 Retained earnings 22,964,278 19,556,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,565,457 ) (465,193 ) Total shareholders' equity 30,901,379 29,594,236 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 416,598,178 $ 378,514,453





CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,289,166 $ 2,458,482 $ 7,193,378 $ 7,643,426 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 315,415 42,915 490,324 83,015 Interest on time deposits in banks - - - - Interest on investment securities 1,004,274 206,101 2,196,498 637,644 Total interest income 3,608,855 2,707,498 9,880,200 8,364,085 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 86,555 46,825 177,876 145,370 Other borrowings 222,041 207,096 641,264 486,770 Total interest expense 308,596 253,921 819,140 632,140 Net interest income 3,300,259 2,453,577 9,061,060 7,731,945 Provision for loan losses 100,000 185,000 150,000 555,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,200,259 2,268,577 8,911,060 7,176,945 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 454,030 394,024 1,307,511 1,133,360 Other miscellaneous income 78,877 81,984 209,346 223,760 Dividend income from restricted stock 28,693 25,903 90,379 72,928 Income from bank-owned life insurance 46,724 42,669 135,876 104,395 Total non-interest income 608,324 544,580 1,743,112 1,534,443 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,266,765 1,092,730 3,702,106 3,173,864 Occupancy and equipment 166,159 153,998 478,881 461,912 Data and item processing 183,504 170,018 555,683 490,673 Advertising and marketing 21,952 29,035 106,939 91,121 Legal and professional fees 44,850 49,355 132,645 137,995 Regulatory assessments 56,630 37,761 145,727 107,801 Insurance 10,320 10,106 30,373 30,035 Directors' fees and expenses 32,160 31,920 96,360 97,080 Other expenses 247,373 246,677 647,176 753,192 Total non-interest expenses 2,029,713 1,821,600 5,895,890 5,343,673 Income before income tax expense 1,778,870 991,557 4,758,282 3,367,715 Income tax expense 506,530 273,434 1,350,354 943,711 Net income $ 1,272,340 $ 718,123 $ 3,407,928 $ 2,424,004 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.27 $ 1.27 $ 0.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.27 $ 1.27 $ 0.91





For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 16.62 % 10.71 % 15.22 % 12.03 % Annualized return on average assets 1.23 % 0.80 % 1.13 % 0.93 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 2.91 % 3.17 % 3.21 % Core efficiency ratio 51.93 % 60.76 % 54.57 % 57.67 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.008 % -0.011 % -0.03 % -0.03 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 413,023 $ 360,266 $ 402,883 $ 346,155 Average interest-earning assets $ 393,530 $ 334,456 $ 382,177 $ 322,099 Average gross loans $ 176,252 $ 180,478 $ 175,436 $ 190,920 Average deposits $ 362,549 $ 311,254 $ 353,047 $ 298,413 Average equity $ 30,620 $ 26,830 $ 29,859 $ 26,867 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-performing loans $ 411,992 $ 115,434 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.07 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.10 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.29 % 2.21 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.23 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 989.90 % 3368.57 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 7.42 % 7.82 % Net loans to deposits 48.80 % 53.59 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 61.79 % 61.24 % Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 23.53 % 18.30 % Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 27.18 % 20.16 % Company Leverage Ratio 8.85 % 8.84 %



