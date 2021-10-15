U.S. markets closed

Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations and Investor Conference Call During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
  • Additional data to be presented from the ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA nephropathy, including biomarker and proteinuria reductions

  • Several presentations on the atrasentan clinical program, including translational research demonstrating ETA activation is associated with clinical progression in IgA nephropathy

  • Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on November 4, 2021 to review abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2021 from November 4-7, 2021. The six abstracts covering the BION-1301 and atrasentan clinical programs will be delivered as ePoster presentations.

Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm EDT to review the abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Dr. Jonathan Barratt, the Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester in Leicester, UK.

ePoster Presentations:

Abstract PO1632

Pharmacodynamic and Clinical Responses to BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy: Initial Results of a Ph1/2 Trial

Presenting Author

Jonathan Barratt, MChB, PhD, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK

Session PO1203-3

Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes

Abstract PO1633

Atrasentan Exhibits a Consistent, Predictable Pharmacokinetic Profile Among Healthy Asian Adults

Presenting Author

Anjay Rastogi, MD, PhD, University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA

Session PO1203-3

Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes

Abstract PO1593

Precision Medicine Approach Identifies Patients with IgA nephropathy at Risk for Progression Using Endothelin Activation Signatures

Presenting Author

Viji Nair & Matthias Kretzler, MD, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Session PO1203-2

Glomerular Diseases: Clinicopathological Features and Outcomes in IgAN, Lupus Nephritis, and Vasculitis

Abstract INFO32

A Phase 1/2, Multicenter Trial to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults With IgA Nephropathy

Session

Informational Posters: Glomerular Diseases

Abstract INFO35

Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study)

Session

Informational Posters: Glomerular Diseases

Abstract INFO36

Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases (The AFFINITY Study)

Session

Informational Posters: Glomerular Diseases

For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ASN Kidney Week 2021 website and Abstract Supplement.

Investor Conference Call Details
To access the call, please dial (844) 309-0604 (domestic) or (574) 990-9932 (international) and provide the Conference ID 1381696 to the operator.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, including those relating to Chinook’s business, future operations, advancement of its product candidates and product pipeline, clinical development of its product candidates, including expectations regarding cash forecasts and timing of initiation and results of clinical trials. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, including initiation of clinical trials of our existing product candidates or those developed as part of the Evotec collaboration, whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of future trials, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that may be more advanced or have greater resources than we do, our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates and the effects of COVID-19 on our clinical programs and business operations. Many of these risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Chinook assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CONTACT: Contact: Noopur Liffick Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications investors@chinooktx.com media@chinooktx.com


