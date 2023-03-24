U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

CHINT shares Expert Viewpoints about the Smart Energy Industry at the China Mechanical and Electrical Exhibition 2023 event

PR Newswire
·4 min read

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a global leader in smart energy solutions with over 35 years of global experience and a team of the industry's best engineers and research scientists, partners businesses, governments, and communities in Asia to reimagine smart energy solutions with next-generation innovations to Empower the World. The company offers Power-to-Plug solutions that propel organizations in the United States of America, Europe, West Asia and Africa and Asia Pacific to success with customizable, realistic, and superior quality products and services that meet their business, environmental and social goals.

Left to right: Johnson Luu, Director of Asia Pacific, CHINT Global, Zheng Bei Bei, Vice President, CHINT Global, Her Excellency Sun Haiyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Singapore, Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore, Zhang Yu Jing, President of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products.
Left to right: Johnson Luu, Director of Asia Pacific, CHINT Global, Zheng Bei Bei, Vice President, CHINT Global, Her Excellency Sun Haiyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Singapore, Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore, Zhang Yu Jing, President of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products.

With two decades of global expansion, CHINT's business network now covers more than 140 countries and regions worldwide in areas of low-voltage, power transmission and distribution, water, gas and electricity metering, green energy like solar and more. Last year, CHINT Global established its APAC Headquarters in Singapore. The company has since been working with the Singapore government such as in the SolarNova program led by the Housing Development Board and the Economic Development Board to enable HDB flats to adopt solar photovoltaic systems.

At the China Mechanical and Electrical Exhibition 2023 event held in Singapore from 22 to 24 March, CHINT shared with the industry stakeholders about how their company can partner CHINT to better prepare for the government's green initiatives using environmentally friendly power distribution solutions and highlighted the importance of safe and reliable transmission of electricity with the use of right products such as Low-voltage protection solutions. CHINT also showcased their leading-edge products including their Renewable Energy Solutions, Smart City Solutions, Environmental & Intelligent Substation Solutions, Data Center Solutions and Building Power Distribution Solutions.

Johnson Luu, Director at CHINT APAC shared at the event about intelligent manufacturing. "Intelligent manufacturing plays a crucial role in supporting the accelerated pace of digitalization. The speed of production and implementation, and the use of superior quality smart energy products, work together in meeting the accelerated demand for power-to-plug solutions. Today, CHINT is one of the largest producer of circuit breakers - producing up to 3 million circuit breakers daily to serve the needs of the world. We have built the factory of the future, and we will continue to improve the structure of energy production and consumption. We will push the boundaries of innovation to grow our intelligent manufacturing expertise, grow in tandem with technological advances, and work towards building zero carbon factories", says Johnson.

Er. Lim Say Leong, Technical Director of CHINT Global and Sunlight Electrical and a former IEC Ambassador with 40 years of experience in the electrical engineering industry also shared at the event that "to optimize energy consumption and increase reliability, one-size-fits-all smart energy solutions are few. Customization is paramount, and it has become a common demand of companies. Today, smart energy solutions must be tailored to the needs of businesses and integrated seamlessly with existing systems. They should be designed with scalability in mind, especially in this era of digitalization, to allow for future expansion as the energy demand continues to grow. By doing so, we can pave the way for reliability, minimizing downtime, and ways to generate greater efficiency and cost savings over the long term."

CHINT's 400m2 Asia Pacific Innovation Lab is now the go-to platform for businesses, governments, academics, and communities in the APAC region to experience live demonstrations and simulations of proof-of-concept. Through this lab, customers can explore and experience CHINT's leading-edge solutions with smart energy technologies that are applicable for functions including the built environment, data centers, the industrial sector, and smart cities. The lab is a platform for customers to understand how smart energy solutions can be customized to their needs, integrated to their existing systems, and designed to meet with their technical specification requirements – while addressing industry challenges such as Remote Factory Acceptance Testing.

Interested parties who are keen on future collaborations can schedule a visit to CHINT's Innovation Lab via sales.apac@chint.com.

About CHINT Global

Founded in 1984, CHINT's business across smart electric, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart building, and many others, form a full industry chain advantage encapsulating "electricity". CHINT has operations in more than 140 countries and regions, with a revenue of nearly USD16.1 billion in 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chint-shares-expert-viewpoints-about-the-smart-energy-industry-at-the-china-mechanical-and-electrical-exhibition-2023-event-301780621.html

SOURCE CHINT

