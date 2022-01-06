Chintai and NUS Business School collaborate to shape the blockchain leaders of tomorrow

The collaboration includes a series of open talks with fintech practitioners as part of the Conversations with Chintai series.

Topics include Digital Assets, Blockchain Technology, Compliance, Entrepreneurship, etc.

The series of talks will be co-organised by NUS Business School MBA students working in partnership with Chintai blockchain technology experts as part of experiential learning.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Knowledge is power as long as it's shared" is the driving principle behind the collaboration between Chintai , a Singapore Blockchain fintech startup, and the National University of Singapore Business School to develop industry-focused expert panel talks with MBA students in the emerging blockchain space, starting from January 2022.

Chintai Logo

The industry sharing series, named "Conversations with Chintai", showcases practitioners in the fintech space, sharing their real-life experiences with the students honestly, openly, and candidly. Chintai was established in 2019 to promote the application of blockchain technology to modernise capital markets for banks, financial institutions, and asset managers. The company's mission to democratise access to digital assets has progressed significantly ever since achieving a USD7.5 million seed funding led in May 2021 by B1 and Cryptology Asset Group and opening the Singapore office in November 2021.

The Conversations with Chintai series will cover topics to deepen the knowledge of students, including blockchain technology application for digital assets, compliance in digital assets, fintech entrepreneurship, etc. These open-talk sessions will take place once a month, running from January until April 2022. The experiential programme will allow students to fully manage, coordinate, and host these conversations with guidance from Chintai's experts. The programme will provide them with the exposure and knowledge for a complete learning experience and will be driven by student committees from The Entrepreneur Club, The Finance Club, and The Technology Club.

Story continues

"We approached NUS Business School because we believe company success is based on fostering individual and communal growth," said Ryan Bethem, co-founder of Chintai. "Conversations with Chintai will give us the opportunity to contribute to the education and growth of some of the brightest minds of the next generation. We are honoured that NUS Business School has formed this partnership with us to help promote standards of business excellence that are a part of our greater mission to create a fair, transparent, and inclusive financial system."

Joane Yuen, Head, MBA Experiential Learning, Graduate Studies, NUS Business School, added, "We are very excited over this sharing series as it is our first time collaborating with Chintai. This collaboration provides our MBA students with experience in organising Fintech-related events, while at the same time allowing them to learn directly from industry experts and giving them valuable experience outside of the classroom setting."

Chintai has also committed to participating in the internship programme with NUS Business School students. As Chintai scales up in Asia, it will continue to play an instrumental role in the Singapore Fintech ecosystem as an active contributor.

About Chintai

Chintai is a Singapore-based Fintech company, established in 2019, that utilises blockchain technology to modernise capital markets for banks, financial institutions, and asset managers. Chintai's product suite includes dynamic issuance, automated compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, automated corporate actions, liquidity, instant settlement, and more. The end-to-end solution offers traditional finance companies a one-stop platform with a robust automated compliance engine powered by our proprietary solution Sentinel-AI. Our strategic intent is to bridge the world of traditional finance with a blockchain technology platform and build a new competitive advantage with our clients. Chintai – Transforming capital markets today into blockchain opportunities of tomorrow. Learn more at http://chintai.io

Follow Chintai on LinkedIn , Twitter and Telegram .

About National University of Singapore (NUS )

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 17 faculties across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established our NUS Overseas Colleges programme in more than 15 cities around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, 30 university-level research institutes, research centres of excellence and corporate labs focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit www.nus.edu.sg .

About NUS Business School

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School is known for providing management thought leadership from an Asian perspective, enabling its students and corporate partners to leverage global knowledge and Asian insights.

The school has consistently received top rankings in the Asia-Pacific region by independent publications and agencies, such as The Financial Times, Economist Intelligence Unit, and QS Top MBA, in recognition of the quality of its programmes, faculty research and graduates.

The school is accredited by AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System), endorsements that the school has met the highest standards for business education. The school is also a member of the GMA (Graduate Management Admission) Council, Executive MBA Council, Partnership in Management (PIM) and CEMS (Community of European Management Schools).

For more information, please visit bschool.nus.edu.sg , or go to the BIZBeat portal, which showcases the School's research.

SOURCE Chintai; National University of Singapore Business School