Chip, Chip, Hooray! Maker of World's First Water-Saving Tortilla Chip Kazoo Snacks Hits One Million Gallons Water Saved

·2 min read

Now Available on Amazon to Further Water-Savings and Deliver Sustainable Snacks Right to Consumer Doorsteps

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazoo Snacks—the manufacturer of upcycled, water-saving tortilla chips is thrilled to announce the momentous milestone of having saved one million gallons of water since its launch in September 2021.The company, whose chips save 20 gallons of water per bag is also now available on Amazon in an effort to make sustainable snacking more accessible to consumers, regardless of their location.

One of the newest innovations in the upcycled food movement, Kazoo Snacks is on a mission to save 1 billion gallons of water by 2025. Thanks to its proprietary and patent-pending technology, this water-saving brand is well on its way to achieving that goal. Kazoo, which joins Amazon's marketplace with its Restaurant Style and Lime Zest  tortilla chips, believes its new availability on Amazon will enable the brand to reach more consumers nationwide, resulting in even greater water savings!

"We're so proud to have reached this pivotal milestone," said Kazoo Snacks Founder Josh Death. "We got into this business to provide consumers with more sustainable and eco-friendly snack options. With our customer's support and our new distribution through Amazon, we'll be able to do just that—and on a much larger scale. We can't wait for consumers nationwide to taste the Kazoo difference, while also making an environmental impact and saving water like crazy!"

Kazoo Snacks offers sustainable tortilla chips made from upcycled corn germ, resulting in a nutritious, flavorful enzyme-rich tortilla chip, with proven water-savings and 61 percent more vitamin E than leading tortilla chip brands. With 140 calories per serving and corn sourced from generational farms in Iowa, Kazoo Snacks works to ensure that all that's harvested for food ends up actually feeding people.

As sustainable as they are nutritious, these upcycled tortilla chips are Vegan, Kosher and gluten-free. Also, each handful of Kazoo is chock-full of fiber, calcium, potassium and 100% natural ingredients.

Both flavors of Kazoo Snacks Tortilla Chips are available for purchase on Amazon in three-packs for $19.99. Consumers can also find the chips at their local Arbor Farms, Brookhaven Marketplace, Caputo's, Central Market, Fresh Farms, Hyvee, Market of Choice, Pete's Market, and Whole Foods Northern California for an SRP of $4.49-4.99 per 11-ounce bag. For more information about Kazoo Snacks please visit the company's website (www.kazoosnacks.com) and be sure to follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About Kazoo Snacks:

Based out of Dallas, TX, Kazoo Snacks is on a mission to craft great-tasting, water-saving snacks for consumers to enjoy. Led by its founder, Joshua Death, Kazoo's goal is to save 1 billion gallons of water by 2025. Using its proprietary and patent-pending manufacturing process, the company combines upcycled corn germ and whole corn into a tortilla chip. As a result, each bag of Kazoo Tortilla Chips saves at least 20 gallons of water. Kazoo Snacks is available for purchase through Amazon and at various grocery chains nationwide. Learn more at www.kazoo.com.

Media Contact:
T-Aira Jelks
HYPH PR
349786@email4pr.com 
310.694.0895

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chip-chip-hooray-maker-of-worlds-first-water-saving-tortilla-chip-kazoo-snacks-hits-one-million-gallons-water-saved-301691645.html

SOURCE Kazoo Snacks

