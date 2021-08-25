Chip Resistor Market By Type (Thick Film, Thin Film, and Others) and End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, IT & Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chip Resistor Market By Type and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126647/?utm_source=GNW



Chip resistors enable the users to limit the current flow in the system or device by installing it in the device. They are used to protect the control circuits. The chip resistor offers high functionality and long power back up which is required for the electronic devices.

Increase in trends in consumer electronic devices such as smart TVs, smart phones and others, and surge in digitalization are the major factors that contribute toward the growth of the chip resistor market. Further, the increase in applications of chip resistors in vehicles and medical sector boost the growth of the chip resistor market. However, the high cost of raw material required in the manufacturing process of the chip resistor limits the growth of the chip resistor market.

The scope of the report discusses potential opportunities for key players to enter the chip resistor market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

The chip resistor glasses market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. By type, the market is classified into thick film, thin film, and others. By end use, the market is divided into automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others. By, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the chip resistor market include ROHM Semiconductor, Bourns Inc., TE Connectivity, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., CTS Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Yageo Corporation, AVX Corporation, SUSUMU Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, regional expansion, and collaboration, to enhance their market penetration.



Chip Resistor Market Key Segments



By Type

• Thick Film

• Thin Film

• Others



By End Use

• Automotive & Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• IT & Telecommunication

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Bourns Inc.

• TE Connectivity

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

• CTS Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Yageo Corporation

• AVX Corporation

• SUSUMU Co. Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



