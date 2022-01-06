U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Chip Sanctions Take Huawei Out of #1 Position in Mobile Networks

·2 min read

Mobile Experts releases a new model for accurate tracking of market shares

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G cycle is well underway…but new evidence has emerged that illustrates the strong impact of US sanctions on the mobile infrastructure market. Mobile Experts has developed a new model, based on accurate tracking of component shipments, that indicates a significant shift in market share for the major Radio Access Network vendors. Ericsson is the clear #1 supplier for 2021, not Huawei. The latest Mobile Experts report diagrams just how the market has shifted, as well as the trends over the next five years.

With their signature attention to detail and rigorous methodology, Mobile Experts has created a breakdown of all revenue for the Radio Access market. Over the last 12 years, the analyst firm has created detailed forecasts for every corner of the market, and now this latest report synthesizes all that detail into a complete bird's eye view of the market from Small Cells to Macro Base Stations and everything in-between.

"Our approach to forecasting is deeply analytical, using data from more than 100 sources, rather than simply the inputs of five OEMs. Our approach works. This analyst team has been creating some of the most accurate, detailed forecasting on the market for over a decade," commented Chief Analyst of Mobile Experts, Joe Madden. "We have developed relationships with suppliers, operators, and vendors that give us data for a three-pronged approach to triangulation on mobile infrastructure revenue."

In this report, Mobile Experts covers Macro, Small Cells, Millimeter Wave, IBW, Software, and more. This report has been in the works for a long time, and the comprehensiveness was well worth the work and the wait.

"Overall, the RAN market is looking up. After 30 years of boom-and-bust cycles, the market is currently at a peak with 5G deployment in its active mode this year. We see new revenue coming in from private enterprises to offset the natural drop in CSP sales; specifically, the private LTE/5G market will grow by 19%, accounting for more than $4 billion in 2026. As a result, the total RAN market will remain near its 5G peak for a few years, with the possibility for growth in the longer term," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

The new RAN tracking service will be offered as a quarterly revenue and market share tracking subscription. Contact Mobile Experts for more details.

For more about this research, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications include: RAN Revenue, Cellular V2X, Fixed Mobile Convergence, Edge Computing, In-Building Wireless, CIoT, URLLC, Macro Base Station Transceivers, Small Cells, VRAN, and Private LTE.

Contact:
Rachel Winningham
Mobile Experts Inc.
327036@email4pr.com
+1 (408) 374-0690
www.mobile-experts.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chip-sanctions-take-huawei-out-of-1-position-in-mobile-networks-301455025.html

SOURCE Mobile Experts

