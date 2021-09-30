U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.00
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,355.00
    +90.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.25
    +59.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.10
    +14.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.06
    -0.77 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.01
    -1.24 (-5.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9910
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,028.42
    +614.10 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.27
    +16.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.74
    +13.58 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Chip shortage leads carmaker Opel to shut German plant until 2022

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ruesselsheim
In this article:
BERLIN (Reuters) - Carmaker Opel, which is part of the Stellantis group, said on Thursday it will close one of its plants in Germany until at least the end of the year due to chip shortages.

Production at the Eisenach plant, which makes internal combustion engine and hybrid electric cars, should start again in 2022, although an Opel spokesperson could not specify a date.

Some 1,300 workers employed at the plant will be temporarily laid off, Opel said, with a separate plant in France picking up some of the production.

Stellantis has halted production at other plants, including in Europe and Canada, forecasting that it would make 1.4 million fewer vehicles this year due to the chip shortage.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

