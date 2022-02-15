U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,449.91
    +48.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,862.13
    +295.96 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,030.64
    +239.72 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.51
    +37.72 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.23
    -4.23 (-4.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.60
    -14.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.67 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0520
    +0.0560 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3489
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8250
    +0.2750 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,315.29
    +1,704.64 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.07
    +23.49 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.47
    +49.88 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chip shortage won't end in 2022, says AMD CEO Lisa Su

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMD
  • TSM
  • QCOM
  • NVDA
  • TSEM
  • INTC
  • MMM

The semiconductor shortage roiling industries from automakers Ford and General Motors to industrial products maker 3M is unlikely to end in 2022, hints one of the foremost minds in the space.

"There's tremendous investment that's happening across the semiconductor industry, whether you're talking about on the wafer side or on some of the substrates or the back-end assets. So we are making progress. I do believe that the first half of this year will continue to be quite tight. But the second half of this year, I think things will get a little bit better," AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said on Yahoo Finance Live.

Low levels of inventory reflect the rapid buying of semiconductors throughout the pandemic to power demand for work-from-home technologies such as PCs. Demand for chips surged 17% in 2021 from 2019, a new report from the Commerce Department finds.

The median inventory of semiconductor products highlighted by buyers has fallen from 40 days in 2019 to less than five days in 2021, the report says. Inventories in key industries are even smaller, the report contends.

An AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor, taken on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
An AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor, taken on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"It's a crisis," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Yahoo Finance Live, referring to the shortage.

To that end, semiconductor makers are staying hopeful that lawmakers will pass the CHIPS for America Act.

The industry's biggest players such as Intel are now waiting for the U.S. government to do its part and pass the $52 billion CHIPS for America Act. In June 2021, the Senate signed off on the legislation — which aims to incentivize U.S. manufacturing of semiconductors. But, the bill is still being debated in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the meantime, chip giants like AMD and Intel aren't siting idly by.

For its part, AMD continues to work very closely with key manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor to secure the supply of its chips it needs to support strong growth in data centers, servers and gaming consoles.

As for rival Intel, it's investing billions of its own capital to build out new chip-making facilities. The company said Tuesday it purchased Israeli chip-maker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharitySarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndThe world’s richest man donat

  • Intel to pay a hefty premium to buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4B

    Santa Clara-based Intel is paying nearly a 60% premium for Tower, which sells analog chips used in cars, medical sensors and power management.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Surges. Reservations for Space Will Open Wednesday.

    The ticket price listed is $450,000 with a $150,000 deposit. That means a thousand customers could generate about $450 million in sales.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

    Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet cons

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Sea Stock After Reports India Bans Game

    Sea shares rose close to 4% in the premarket Tuesday after more than 18% was wiped off its market value on Monday

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Investing in crypto-platforms is like ‘selling blue jeans’ in the Gold Rush, Digital Assets Council founder explains

    Ric Edelman, The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals Founder, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about adding cryptocurrencies in moderation to investment portfolios, crypto regulations, ETFs, and advisors becoming crypto literate.

  • BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

    Mammoth profit hauls from the mining giants come after commodity prices have jumped higher.

  • Pinterest Stock Is Relatively Cheap According to This Metric

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was one of the unintended beneficiaries of the pandemic's onset. The company experienced a further tailwind as people were more often undertaking DIY projects and cooking, and visiting Pinterest for inspiration. The company has lost monthly active users for three consecutive quarters, and its stock is down considerably from its all-time high.