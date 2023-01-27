U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.00
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,008.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,042.75
    -64.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.47
    +0.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    -0.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9400
    -0.2130 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,016.75
    -138.62 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.21
    -5.97 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    +16.24 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.93
    +20.18 (+0.07%)
     

Chip Stocks Extend Gains in Asia, Defying Intel’s Sales Warning

Kurt Schussler and Winnie Hsu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian semiconductor stocks rose Friday, dismissing one of the worst-ever outlooks from stalwart Intel Corp. as investors look toward an eventual recovery in the sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Asia Pacific Semiconductors Index rose as much as 0.6%, extending its recent surge to a five-month high. This was mainly due to South Korean memory maker Samsung Electronics Co., which gained more than 1%.

“Overall the results are bad for Intel, but for the overall chip sector we do not think it is bad,” said Daniel Yoo, head of global asset allocation at Yuanta Securities Korea. Intel’s weak forecast was due to sluggish PC demand, “which we already know,” while demand from industries including autos is strong and clouding-computing chip prices are growing.

Intel Gives One of Grimmest Forecasts Ever, Slamming Shares

Among Intel suppliers, package substrate maker Ibiden Co. pared an early 3% drop to less than 1%. Meanwhile, Tokyo Electron Ltd. erased an early gain an fell as Japan and the Netherlands were said to be poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced chip-making machines.

Asian chip stocks have climbed this month as investors eye a peak in global interest-rate hikes, while remaining wary of recession. Samsung shares have continued to rise even after it posted its worst profit drop in a decade.

“The potential interpretation is that if a lot of semi companies expect the middle of the year to be the bottom, then some investors may choose weak earnings now as a good entry point,” said Mio Kato, an analyst at LightStream Research. He added that he is “skeptical” over the prospects for a V-shaped recovery.

Chip Stocks in Asia May Defy Economic Downturn: Taking Stock

Intel’s own shares fell almost 10% in after-hours trading following its sales forecast for the current period, which was far short of analyst estimates. The chipmaker has been hurt by sinking demand from PC customers and tough competition in the market for server hardware, though the market has been well aware.

“Overall the optics of the 2023 outlook (including flat organic growth) are not ideal, but we believe are well understood by the Street,” Michael Ciarmoli, an analyst at Truist Securities Inc., wrote in a note. The stock has dropped in the past six months but should “trade flat to up now that the decks have been cleared for 2023.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip foundry, warned earlier this month of weak near-term sales, but forecast slight growth for the full year on an expected recovery in demand for server chips. The Taiwan market is closed Friday.

(Adds details, Yuanta comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early

    The rapid take-up of electric vehicles in India's fledgling market has prompted a major rethink about the country's long-term fuel needs as refiners in Asia's third-largest economy hasten their shift away from oil production. India, one of the world's fastest growing oil markets, has lagged major economic peers in Europe and Asia in the adoption of EVs but sales are now picking up and investment in the production of new autos and energy infrastructure is accelerating. The faster-than-anticipated industry growth means India's gasoline consumption will peak sooner than previously thought, some analysts and industry participants say, forcing top oil firms to expedite transition plans to alternative business lines, notably increased petrochemical manufacturing.

  • Bill Ackman Calls Hindenburg's Adani Report ‘Highly Credible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman found the Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani Group companies “highly credible and extremely well researched,” he said in a Twitter post, less than two days after the American short seller’s swipe at the Indian conglomerate shaved $12 billion off its market value. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staf

  • Intel is ‘still on track’ to hit manufacturing transition goals within next four years: Analyst

    Moor Insights & Strategy Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about Intel's latest quarterly results, why it was a disappointment, and the possible silver lining.

  • China Sure to Hit Back Over Chip Controls, Japan Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is “100% sure” to retaliate over Japanese backing for Biden administration restrictions on semiconductor exports, and firms facing the fallout should look for markets elsewhere, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker said.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call

  • Fidelity Cuts Ant Group Valuation by Another 9% to $64 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech giant Ant Group Co.’s valuation was trimmed again by Fidelity Investments, more than two years after the Chinese government torpedoed its record initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksBoston-based Fideli

  • Intel stock drops nearly 10% after earnings miss, execs predict quarterly loss as data-center market shrinks

    Intel Corp. shares dropped more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker reported a big miss for the fourth quarter, forecast a loss for the first quarter, said the data-center market was contracting and that inventory digestion will gnaw at margins.

  • Intel (INTC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intel Corporation's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. By now, you should have received a copy of the Q4 earnings release and earnings presentation, both of which are available on our investor website, intc.com.

  • Intel Tumbles After Forecast Suggests Comeback Is Far Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. gave one of the gloomiest quarterly forecasts in its history after a personal-computer slump ravaged the chipmaker’s business, sending shares tumbling and further setting back turnaround efforts.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Ad

  • Data Centers Have a Heat Problem, and It Could Mean Disruption and Opportunity for Investors

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss a significant problem affecting the data center market.

  • Intel stock falls amid Q4 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • FTX owes money to Apple, Google, Netflix, Yahoo, and Gisele Bündchen’s charity

    On Wednesday, a federal judge released a comprehensive list of FTX’s creditors, excluding the names of individuals.

  • Intel earnings: Chip giant misses Wall Street expectations, Q1 guidance disappoints

    Intel will reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations.

  • Amazon to Sell Bay Area Office Complex as Sales Growth Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is selling a vacant Bay Area office complex purchased about 16 months ago, the company’s latest effort to unwind a pandemic-era expansion that left it with a surfeit of warehouses and employees.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off

  • Apple Earnings Preview: Time to Buy AAPL Stock?

    The last year has been mixed for Apple, down about -10% on the year, but still outperforming the market

  • LeBron and Giannis to captain NBA All-Star squads, starters are announced I The Rush

    The NFL coaching carousel is spinning round with Frank Reich landing the head coaching job in Carolina while Nathaniel Hackett heads to New York as the offensive coordinator of the Jets while Dan Quinn decided to stay put in Dallas as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will each captain a team in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and Charles Barkley had some pointed criticism of one of the elected starters. Plus, LeBron is pulling even with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in more ways than one.

  • MBB Recap: Nate Bittle shines in 75-69 win over Colorado Buffaloes

    The Ducks got a nice win at home over Colorado, led by 11 points and 13 rebounds from Nate Bittle.

  • Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman raises 2023 revenue guidance on 'strong recent global demand growth'

    Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) expects a strong 2023 amid a rise in global defense budgets and a huge backlog it expects to grow larger in the coming year. The Falls Church contracting giant, which released its fourth quarter earnings Thursday, ended 2022 with $36.6 billion in sales, coming in at the top end of its guidance for the year. The C-suite boasted about a backlog more than two times its annual sales, with awards such as an $80 billion, multiyear contract to develop the new B-21 Raider for the U.S. Air Force and a $2 billion award to provide rockets for United Launch Alliance that will support Amazon’s Project Kuiper, an satellite internet service.

  • Boogie Ellis’ career-high 31 points fuel USC’s comeback win vs. No. 8 UCLA

    USC men's basketball rallied behind Boogie Ellis to upset crosstown rival No. 8 UCLA 77-64. Ellis scored a career-high 31 points, 27 of which came in the second half. The Trojans started the second half on a 27-6 run to erase a 13-point deficit.

  • India banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited - CLSA, Jefferies

    Indian banks' exposure to the Adani Group is within manageable limits, said brokerage houses CLSA and Jefferies, as the group fend off an attack from well-known short-seller Hindenburg Research. "While we watch for developments here, we don't see material risk arising to the Indian banking sector," brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note dated Jan. 26.

  • Why Auto Marketing Looks Poised for Growth in 2023

    Auto marketing fell less than expected last year as some car makers pursued brand-building, highlighting in particular their transition to electric vehicles.