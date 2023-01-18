U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.75
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,632.25
    +7.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    +1.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.80
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0065 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -0.20 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2347
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3720
    +1.1640 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,232.47
    +76.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.51
    +1.66 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,861.74
    +10.71 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Chipmaker Black Sesame Considers $200 Million Hong Kong IPO

Pei Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Black Sesame Technologies, a developer of artificial intelligence chips and systems for cars, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $200 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Xiaomi Corp.-backed firm is working with China International Capital Corp. and Huatai International on preparations for the share sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The IPO could take place as soon as the second half of this year, the people said.

The company could file a preliminary prospectus as early as the first quarter, one of the people said. Details such as the fundraising amount and bank lineup could still change, according to the people.

Representatives for CICC and Huatai declined to comment, while a representative for Black Sesame didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Black Sesame’s potential listing comes as China is pausing its massive investments aimed at building a chip industry to rival the US. Policymakers are searching for other ways to support homegrown chip firms. Chip giant Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s new owners are exploring ways including IPOs for three of the firm’s subsidiaries to raise funds following its $9 billion bailout, Bloomberg News reported this week.

Founded in 2016, Shanghai-based Black Sesame focuses on AI technologies for image processing, perception algorithms and system-on-a-chip design, according to the website. The company raised more than $500 million in series C and C+ rounds last year, valuing it at nearly $2 billion. Xiaomi was among the leading investors in the latest fundraising.

--With assistance from Gao Yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Airlines face hurdles to cash in as China reopens

    STORY: Chinese airports are bustling as people head home for the lunar new year holidays. But international terminals are getting busier too, as the country reopens to travellers from abroad. That should spell good news for the world’s airlines. Booking site Expedia says searches for flights to China doubled after the reopening was announced. But industry experts aren’t so sure that western carriers will see quick benefits. Adding new flights to the country requires regulatory approval, which may be slow to come at a time of U.S.-China tensions. Right now, United Airlines can only fly four times a week from the U.S. to mainland China. Back in January 2019, it operated 584 services to the country. American Airlines and Delta are both taking a cautious approach to rebuilding routes to China. A shortage of planes may also be a factor. Analysts say U.S. and European carriers may prioritise lucrative trans-Atlantic routes for their big jets. That may not leave enough to ramp up China flights. They also face a disadvantage against Chinese rivals, who are still free to use Russian airspace. That allows them to shave hours off some routes, saving money and time. For now that all leaves capacity running short of demand - with predictable effects on ticket prices. Data firm ForwardKeys says airfares from China are now 160% up on pre-health crisis levels. That could mean profit for airlines with seats to sell, but pain for hopeful travellers.

  • Lunar New Year rush starts in China after virus rules lifted

    Hairdresser Wang Lidan is making an emotional Lunar New Year journey from Beijing to her hometown in northeastern China — her first in three years after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests. The relaxation of restrictions let loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China’s most important time for family gatherings. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns.

  • Gold back up above $1,900 level as dollar loses ground

    Gold reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar pulled back from session highs and expectations of a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes supported prices above the $1,900 threshold. Having dipped in the last two sessions, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,911.57 per ounce by 0917 GMT, after hitting a session low of $1,896.32 earlier. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.2% to $1,913.60.

  • Job-openings data are missing a recent upturn in layoffs, Goldman economist says

    The Labor Department's job openings report may not be capturing a recent upturn in layoffs, according to new research from Goldman Sachs.

  • Air taxi startup Wisk named a Boeing exec to be its new CEO

    Boeing exec Brian Yutko will replace founding the retiring Gary Gysin, who has run the autonomous aircraft developer since it was founded in 2019.

  • XPeng Just Slashed EV Car Prices. Tesla Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    XPeng (ticker: XPEV) lowered the sticker price on its G3i base models by 12.5% to 148,900 yuan ($22,000) from 168,900 yuan, bowing to pressure after Tesla (TSLA) announced price cuts earlier this month. A price war in the Chinese market for electric cars will be helpful for consumers but will probably hurt manufacturers.

  • Germany could possibly transfer up to 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this year

    If the German government decides to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks in the near future, it could possibly be able to hand over 10 to 15 repaired tanks by the end of 2023. Source: The Frankfurte Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper was informed about this by sources in the defence sector, European Pravda reports.

  • More Avaya layoffs as bankruptcy speculation grows

    As Durham-based Avaya tries to pull itself out of a financial hole, the struggling company is cutting jobs overseas.

  • Dow falls almost 400 points Tuesday, post biggest daily drop in 3 weeks

    The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened week that has investors focused on mixed earnings reports from major banks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 391 points Tuesday, or 1.1%, ending near 33,911, matching its biggest daily percentage drop since Dec. 28, according to a preliminary FactSet reading. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1%. Morgan Stanley reported results that beat analyst expectations for the fourth-quarter, bu

  • China's pessimistic Gen Z poses challenge for Xi post-COVID

    The first weekend after COVID-19 restrictions ended last month, dozens of young Chinese jostled in the dark at a heavy-metal concert in a tiny Shanghai music venue that reeked of sweat and hard liquor. It was the kind of freedom young Chinese had demanded in late November in protests against the zero-COVID policy that became the biggest outpouring of public anger in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago. After three years of lockdowns, testing, economic hardship and isolation, many of China's Generation Z — the 280 million born between 1995 and 2010 — had found a new political voice, repudiating their stereotypes as either nationalist keyboard warriors or apolitical loafers.

  • Apple indefinitely postpones launch of AR glasses - Bloomberg News

    The iPhone maker's mixed-reality headset - which combines both augmented and virtual reality - is set to launch in this year's spring event, Bloomberg said, adding that the device will cost around $3,000. Apple's mixed-reality device would compete with the likes of Meta Platforms' Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it launched late last year for $1,500, half of the Apple device's reported price. Apple will aim to do so by using chips on par with those in the iPhone rather than components found in higher-end Mac computers.

  • Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

    Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China. That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll, and the worst quarterly performance since the economy contracted 1.13% in the third quarter of 2009, when the world was dealing with a financial crisis. Compared with the previous quarter, Taiwan's economy contracted 4.24% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

    Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage. Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.