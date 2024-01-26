Chipmaker Cerebras Systems Weighs IPO as Soon as 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Chipmaking startup Cerebras Systems Inc. is weighing an initial public offering as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Silicon Valley company has held early discussions with potential advisers for an offering that would value it above the $4 billion figure achieved in its 2021 funding round, the people said. It is targeting the listing in the second half of the year at the earliest, one of the people said.

Read More: Startup Cerebras Takes on Nvidia With AI Supercomputer

Cerebras is also in talks to raise funds privately before the IPO, the people said. It may involve an investor the company has a commercial relationship with, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is confidential. A representative for Cerebras declined to comment in an emailed response.

A listing would come as semiconductor firms are among the most hotly-tipped sectors in the resurgent IPO market. Astera Labs Inc., backed by investors including Intel Corp.’s venture arm, is working with investment banks to prepare for an IPO as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.

Read More: Intel-Backed Astera Taps Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for 2024 IPO

Cerebras announced in July that it’s built the first of nine artificial intelligence supercomputers in a partnership with Abu Dhabi, part of an effort to provide alternatives to systems using technology from Nvidia Corp. — the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

Condor Galaxy 1, located in Santa Clara, California, is now up and running, according to Cerebras founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Feldman. The supercomputer cost more than $100 million.

Story continues

The company raised $250 million in a series F financing round in 2021, valuing it at over $4 billion, according to a statement at the time. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and G42.

--With assistance from Katie Roof.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.